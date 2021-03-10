The Coursera IPO and Why Every University Should Publish an S-1

As a social demographer, I was trained to think about risk. If you read Coursera’s S-1, the SEC filing required for any company preparing to offer shares in a public offering, you will understand that the process is all about risk communication.

Non-profits don’t go public. You can’t buy stock in colleges and universities. Non-profit higher education can’t look to investors (at least directly) to fund operations and growth.

As a tribe, academics tend to be wary of market-based capitalism. (Except economists and business school professors, who benefit most from the academic market for their services). We academics want values and mission to drive our institutions and industry more than market forces. And so it should be.

We in higher ed can learn from the for-profit world (among many areas) from the transparency that an IPO requires. A clear, unvarnished, and public articulation of organizational risk factors can be both illuminating and productive. We don’t do this much at the level of our own institutions, focusing most of our thinking and writing on ecosystem-level postsecondary risks.

The worry, I think, is that publicly exposing our institutional risk factors would be too risky. Talking about how things could go wrong for our school could end up being a self-fulfilling prophecy. Articulating risk factors around demographics, funding, revenues, competition, costs, leadership, or relevance might have the unintended consequence of accelerating those suboptimal institutional outcomes. Plus, any public articulation of risk factors might cause discord and strife among the various stakeholders that constitute a university.

Maybe we shouldn’t be so worried.

The IPO process in general, and Coursera’s S-1 specifically, might help us understand that articulation of risk is almost always a healthy exercise. The only way to address risk is to understand it. The only way to understand risk is to study it.

The Coursera S-1 may be particularly instructive, as some of the risk factors that the company lays out for itself are ones that many colleges and universities share.

Coursera is part of the higher education ecosystem. Many of the factors that will lead to the company’s success or failure are becoming ever-more intertwined with the future resilience of individual postsecondary institutions.

So the argument is that every college and university should consider writing and publishing our own S-1.

While I highly recommend that everyone in higher ed should take some time with Coursera’s entire S-1, to save you time, I’m going to reprint the headlines (or headers) that Coursera identifies as risks in the document.

As you read these risk factors, think about how each one may translate (if imperfectly) to your school. How would you re-write each risk factor for your institution? What new and different risk factors would you identify for your school? How do these institutional risk factors aggregate up to shared risk factors across the non-profit postsecondary ecosystem? And what would it take - or what would have to change - for your school to go through an exercise of writing and publishing its own S-1?

The risk factors that Coursera identifies - copied and pasted:

