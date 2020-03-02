Title
COVID-19 Higher Ed Questions
Known unknowns.
By
I’m having trouble thinking of much else beyond COVID-19. The potential impact of the virus on higher ed is dominating most of my headspace. You?
My COVID-19 related questions include:
Online Education: How much will demand increase?
Residential Classes: How many will move online?
Quarantined Students: Will they be able to shift to online studying?
Instructional Designers: How will we find enough to meet the demand to create online courses?
Open Campuses: Will campuses continue to be open places?
International Students: How will many schools survive financially if their numbers drop dramatically?
Study Abroad: Which programs will be canceled?
Studying Abroad Students: Will they be able to come back?
International Students Studying in the US: Will they be able to go home?
Conferences: Which ones will be canceled next?
Conference Budgets: Will professors and grad students and staff be reimbursed for canceled travel?
Virtual Conferences: Will they become the norm in 2020, and will they be any good?
Telecommuting: Will more higher ed people start working from home?
Zoom: How high will the company’s stock go?
Campus Tours: Will fewer prospective students visit?
Satellite Campuses: Will they become more or less attractive to schools?
Sporting Events: Will attendance be affected?
Sports Teams: Will they be able to travel?
Student Health Services: Will they be overwhelmed?
Residence Halls: Can students with roommates be quarantined?
Dining: If students are quarantined, how will they get food?
Campus Staff: How will job descriptions need to change?
Student Mental Health: What will be the impact?
Bias and Discrimination: Will campuses experience more incidents?
Progress Towards Graduation: Will graduation rates be affected?
Graduation Ceremonies: Will they be affected?
Spring Break: Will students go anywhere, and what happens when they return?
Travel Restrictions: Will schools implement travel bans for faculty and staff?
Hand Sanitizers: Will schools install them all over the place?
Meetings: Will people prefer online gatherings?
Black Swans: Are colleges and universities preparing for low-probability / high-impact COVID-19 related events?
What questions about COVID-19 do you have?
Anyone want to take a shot at providing some answers?
