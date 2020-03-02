COVID-19 Higher Ed Questions

I’m having trouble thinking of much else beyond COVID-19. The potential impact of the virus on higher ed is dominating most of my headspace. You?

My COVID-19 related questions include:

Online Education: How much will demand increase?

Residential Classes: How many will move online?

Quarantined Students: Will they be able to shift to online studying?

Instructional Designers: How will we find enough to meet the demand to create online courses?

Open Campuses: Will campuses continue to be open places?

International Students: How will many schools survive financially if their numbers drop dramatically?

Study Abroad: Which programs will be canceled?

Studying Abroad Students: Will they be able to come back?

International Students Studying in the US: Will they be able to go home?

Conferences: Which ones will be canceled next?

Conference Budgets: Will professors and grad students and staff be reimbursed for canceled travel?

Virtual Conferences: Will they become the norm in 2020, and will they be any good?

Telecommuting: Will more higher ed people start working from home?

Zoom: How high will the company’s stock go?

Campus Tours: Will fewer prospective students visit?

Satellite Campuses: Will they become more or less attractive to schools?

Sporting Events: Will attendance be affected?

Sports Teams: Will they be able to travel?

Student Health Services: Will they be overwhelmed?

Residence Halls: Can students with roommates be quarantined?

Dining: If students are quarantined, how will they get food?

Campus Staff: How will job descriptions need to change?

Student Mental Health: What will be the impact?

Bias and Discrimination: Will campuses experience more incidents?

Progress Towards Graduation: Will graduation rates be affected?

Graduation Ceremonies: Will they be affected?

Spring Break: Will students go anywhere, and what happens when they return?

Travel Restrictions: Will schools implement travel bans for faculty and staff?

Hand Sanitizers: Will schools install them all over the place?

Meetings: Will people prefer online gatherings?

Black Swans: Are colleges and universities preparing for low-probability / high-impact COVID-19 related events?

What questions about COVID-19 do you have?

Anyone want to take a shot at providing some answers?