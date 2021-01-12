Print

@ElliotOneT Answers My 11 Questions About Higher Ed Post-COVID-19

A cross-platform conversation.

By

Joshua Kim
January 12, 2021
 
 

IHE is best when it is a conversation. We have the option of letters to the editor.  But we also have Twitter.

Yesterday, I posted 11 Post-COVID-19 Higher Ed Questions

Today, @ElliotOneT tweeted some answers. 

What do you make of @ElliotOneT responses? How would you answer these questions?

How might we encourage others to follow @ElliotOneT’s lead and use whatever platforms we have for more conversation, dialog, and debate?

 

Joshua Kim

