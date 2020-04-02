New Zoom Features That Will Be Delayed

Zoom’s Founder and CEO, Eric Yuan, wrote a blog post on 4/1 in response to the privacy and security concerns that has everyone so worried.

Among the steps that Eric identified that Zoom will take in the next 90 days include: “Enacting a feature freeze, effectively immediately, and shifting all our engineering resources to focus on our biggest trust, safety, and privacy issues.”

Unfortunately, the 90-day feature freeze will mean that some long-promised Zoom features will be delayed. Among the Zoom updates that are on the roadmap, but we will not see until July 2020, include:

Zoom Virtual Hairdo: Leveraging the Zoom Virtual Background technology, this feature allows meeting participants to adopt virtualized hairstyles. Choose from pre-loaded Zoom hairdos, or upload your own.

Zoom for Cars: With everyone now working at home, the demand from commuters for Zoom for Cars has decreased. The ability to hold Zoom meetings while driving (the meeting participants are displayed on the windshield) will provide a productivity increase once commuting begins again.

Zoom Karaoke: Research has shown that Zoom meetings that include an accompanying soundtrack are 38 percent less tiring for participants. The Zoom Karaoke feature displays lyrics to songs being played during meetings to enable participants to sing along accurately.

Zoom Laugh Track: This AI-driven Zoom feature automatically generates laughter, chuckling, and guffaws when participant jokes are detected. The system can also automatically laugh at embarrassing webcam appearances by family members.

Zoom Coffee Table Book: The Zoom Coffee Table Book function will take the Zoom Recording a step further, by dynamically creating full color glossy bound paper books of meeting screenshots and the text from the chat.

Zoom Vote-of-the Island: This Zoom feature combines Reactions and Polling (in Participants) to enable meeting attendees to “vote” to kick attendees out of a meeting. Meeting hosts can choose options for unanimous or majority voting.

Zoom for Infants: The simple UI of adult Zoom is further refined to enable infants to use the synchronous meeting platform. Meeting controls are driven by infant verbal and non-verbal cues, such as gurgling and spitting up.

Zoom for Pets: The appearance of pets in people Zoom meetings during the months of COVID-19 home working has demonstrated the appeal of the platform for dogs and cats. Zoom for pets enables domesticated animals to virtually connect without the need for assistance from their humans.

Zoom Simulated Low-Bandwidth: The Zoom Simulated Low-Bandwidth function provides a graceful way for meeting participants to turn off their cameras and multitask.

Zoom Drive-In: Zoom has invested in drive-in movie venues to offer drive-in Zoom meeting experiences. The large drive-in screen allows the number of Zoom attendees displayed to increase to over 1,000. Social distancing is maintained through meeting participation in personal vehicles.

Zoom Virtual Outfit: The Zoom Virtual Outfit is another advance from the Zoom Virtual Background, allowing meeting participants to choose a clothing style. The Zoom Virtual Outfit eliminates the need for Zoom attendees to wear physical clothing to the meetings.

Zoom Snackpass: Zoom has partnered with Snackpass to provide in-meeting food ordering. This feature will eliminate the need to be away from Zoom meetings to prepare or consume meals.

Which new Zoom feature are you most excited about?

Any ideas for new features that Zoom should put on its roadmap?