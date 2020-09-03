Why the Chan Zuckerberg Backed $113 Million Investment in Eruditus Is A Big Deal

News broke this week that the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is participating in a $113 million Series D financing round with Eruditus, an online education enabler. (Full disclosure, my institution partners with the Emeritus, a division of Eruditus, on several non-credit professional and executive online courses and certificates).

My guess is that you have not likely heard of Eruditus/Emeritus. The company does not pop up on many lists of OPM companies. One reason for this under-the-radar status of Eruditus/Emeritus is that none of the companies revenues come from high-priced full degree programs in the US.

What should we make of this Chan Zuckerberg backed $113 million investment in Eruditus? Future historians of higher education may look back on this announcement as a significant, if largely ignored at the time, data point in the transformation of higher education.

We are at the front-end of a shift that is channeling demand for masters degrees away regionally known institutions and towards specialized alternative credentials from globally known colleges and universities.

Online non-degree certificates will enable schools with global brands to increase the supply of credentials that they can offer. In the past, this supply was limited by physical classroom space and the time constraints of core faculty. Non-degree online certificates, such as those enabled by Eruditus/Emeritus (and other OPMs), overcome these supply constraints by both moving the education online and by sometimes shifting the facilitation of the courses away from core faculty and on to industry experts.

A quick look at the partner institutions for Eruditus/Emeritus reveals the extent of this strategy of pairing schools with international brand recognition with online courses/certificates available to a global learner market. These universities include: Berkeley (Haas), CKGSB (Hong Kong), Columbia, Dartmouth (Thayer, Tuck), Illinois (Gies), London Business School, MIT (Sloan), Northwestern (Kellogg), NUS (Singapore), NYU (Tandon), Penn (Wharton), Toronto (Rotman), and others.

Today, a large proportion of regionally branded universities rely on the revenue from masters programs to balance the costs associated with undergraduate tuition discounting. The growth of specialized masters programs has allowed many schools to continue to run undergraduate programs that, due to tuition discounting and demographically related slacks in demand, do not bring in enough revenues to cover their costs.

In the years to come, we may see a collapse in demand for masters programs from regionally branded schools. Working adults who previously would apply to a masters program from their local institution may instead choose to receive a globally branded institution's specialized online certificate.

This shift from demand from full degrees to alternative credentials may be driven by the increasing acceptance of non-degree certificates among employers. Companies may be thrilled to hire applicants who can demonstrate skills in an in-demand field, such as data science or project management or finance or software design or finance, rather than filter applicants out by degree status.

As I've argued in the past in Alternative Credentials, Scaled Degrees, and the New Higher Ed Matthew Effect, this trend should be a source for concern for many higher education leaders.

Of course, this idea that non-degree credentials from well-known institutions will cannibalize demand for master’s degrees from regionally branded schools could be wrong. People have many different reasons and needs when seeking education.

At this point, it is difficult to imagine that the attractiveness of the credibility accompanying an accredited degree will fully go away. Rather, it is possible that that alternative online credentials from highly-selective and well-known schools are finding new pockets of demand. It could be that rather than crowding out masters degrees, that these non-degree online certificates that top schools are offering in collaboration with companies such as Eruditus/Emeritus are reaching people who never would have sought a degree in the first place.

From what I can see, however, it seems clear that the demand for high-priced / low-status master’s degrees will erode.

While non-degree online certificates may be growing the market, it seems inevitable that some portion of working adults who once chose to enroll in a masters program at their local college or university will instead choose the convenience, lower-cost, and targeted credential of an online certificate. (This should be a testable research question).

Regionally branded schools dependent on revenues from masters programs should be looking now for how to diversify their educational program portfolios.

These schools need to figure out how to differentiate their (increasingly online) masters programs from online certificates and other alternative credentials.

The Chan Zuckerberg backed $113 million investment in Eruditus may end up being a bigger higher ed story than we now realize.