Your Ideas to Replace ‘Synchronous’

Bob Ubell started a conversation about the language we use to describe the different aspects of online learning.

His recommendation was to stop using “synchronous”, and shift to saying “online” when “referring to "real-time teaching in a classroom or virtually.”

I pushed back, floating “live.”

You had much better ideas.

Some suggestions from colleagues, shared over Twitter and through e-mail:

Concurrent

Virtual

Real-time

Livestream

Remote Live

Sync

Same Time

Online2G (as in "together")

Remote Live

C-to-C for Camera to Camera

Live Classes

Remote Instruction

Online Live

Live Online

RTT—Real-Time Technology

Live Sessions

Direct (with asynchronous being “mediated)

Live without the Drive (as in drive to campus).

Instructor-paced

Successive

Contemporaneous

Simultaneous

Synchronized

Sequential

Class-a-thon

Open-mic

Web-Conferencing

Holo-meeting (as in the holodeck from Star Trek)

High Maintenance" cuz it's so much work and you never know what's going to go wrong next.

Any missing?

Any consensus?