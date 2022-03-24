Print

Title

Your Ideas to Replace ‘Synchronous’

30 suggestions.

By

Joshua Kim
March 24, 2022
 
 

Bob Ubell started a conversation about the language we use to describe the different aspects of online learning. 

His recommendation was to stop using “synchronous”, and shift to saying “online” when “referring to "real-time teaching in a classroom or virtually.”

I pushed back, floating “live.”  

You had much better ideas.

Some suggestions from colleagues, shared over Twitter and through e-mail:

  • Concurrent
  • Virtual
  • Real-time
  • Livestream
  • Remote Live
  • Sync
  • Same Time
  • Online2G (as in "together")
  • Remote Live
  • C-to-C for Camera to Camera
  • Live Classes
  • Remote Instruction
  • Online Live
  • Live Online
  • RTT—Real-Time Technology
  • Live Sessions
  • Direct (with asynchronous being “mediated)
  • Live without the Drive (as in drive to campus).
  • Instructor-paced
  • Successive
  • Contemporaneous
  • Simultaneous
  • Synchronized
  • Sequential
  • Class-a-thon
  • Open-mic
  • Web-Conferencing
  • Holo-meeting (as in the holodeck from Star Trek)
  • High Maintenance" cuz it's so much work and you never know what's going to go wrong next.

Any missing?

Any consensus?

Read more by

Joshua Kim

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

We Must Do Better for the Next Lia Thomas
A Pandemic Reflection Process
The Problems With Academic Probation

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Friday Fragments
Your Ideas to Replace ‘Synchronous’
Snitches and Busybodies: Higher Ed Under Scarcity
The Other CRT: Culturally Responsive Teaching
Contemplating a New Approach to Spring Break—a Staff Perspective
How Amherst College Became a Champion for Community College Transfer Students
Back to Top
 