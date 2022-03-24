Title
Your Ideas to Replace ‘Synchronous’
30 suggestions.
March 24, 2022
Bob Ubell started a conversation about the language we use to describe the different aspects of online learning.
His recommendation was to stop using “synchronous”, and shift to saying “online” when “referring to "real-time teaching in a classroom or virtually.”
I pushed back, floating “live.”
You had much better ideas.
Some suggestions from colleagues, shared over Twitter and through e-mail:
- Concurrent
- Virtual
- Real-time
- Livestream
- Remote Live
- Sync
- Same Time
- Online2G (as in "together")
- Remote Live
- C-to-C for Camera to Camera
- Live Classes
- Remote Instruction
- Online Live
- Live Online
- RTT—Real-Time Technology
- Live Sessions
- Direct (with asynchronous being “mediated)
- Live without the Drive (as in drive to campus).
- Instructor-paced
- Successive
- Contemporaneous
- Simultaneous
- Synchronized
- Sequential
- Class-a-thon
- Open-mic
- Web-Conferencing
- Holo-meeting (as in the holodeck from Star Trek)
- High Maintenance" cuz it's so much work and you never know what's going to go wrong next.
Any missing?
Any consensus?
