Title
One Last Thought
.... as the next decade begins.
We are in a global epistemological crisis, one that's largely invisible by design.
The impact of the long-term cultivation of information channels that sow distrust of institutions and spread "alternative facts" has been magnified and globalized by the reckless power of Facebook, Google, and other information intermediaries. These corporations sweep up the details of our lives to persuade, predict, and nudge, undermining our freedom and safety while making it easy and profitable to spread hate, lies, anger, and distrust, damaging our ability to agree on how we can arrive at factual truth and cultivate generosity and common understanding.
It will take a combination of efforts to overcome this crisis: political will, legislation, public policy, responsible technological improvements, and civic engagement, as well as knowledge of the social and historical roots of our fractures, insights from information and media studies, and a broader definition of what it means to be information literate.
Higher education needs to do everything it can to bring its best traditions, knowledge, values, and commitment to the public good to the struggle as we deal with this crisis. It matters.
We have much to contribute if we have the will.
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Study suggests that professors should standardize their grading curves to boost women's enrollment i
How to write more regularly and publish more often despite having a heavy teaching load (opinion)
Protesters demand removal of UT Austin professors
A new (Jesuit) model for community colleges
Men are banding together in class-action lawsuits against discrimination in Title IX cases (opinion)
Colleges explore ways to reduce academic stress
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
What Do D’s Mean? | Confessions of a Community College Dean
The colleges and universities with the most online students in 2018
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!