-
StratEDgy
The StratEDgy blog is intended to be a thoughtful hub for discussion about strategy and competition in higher education.
Title
Meeting Magic
They should really teach this in school.
Later this week I’m giving a talk to a group of student leaders on the topic of Running Effective Meetings. For the session, which will be as much of a discussion as a presentation, I’ll take them through some of the basics on meetings and share some tips, traps and best practices for approaching, setting up, and running effective meetings and I’m hoping that you’ll contribute some of your best practices. Here, at a high level, is an overview of the session:
Introductions, who’s here and why?
Quick discussion on why some meetings are so bad (e.g., it could have been an email, meeting just to meet, many people don’t need to be there, attendees didn’t do the pre-work, the leader is not prepared, etc.)
Various types of meetings, including:
- Team formation/kick-off/building meetings
- Information sharing/update meetings
- Problem solving meetings
- Innovation/brainstorming meetings
- Decision making meetings
What makes a great meeting:
The basics:
- Everyone understands the purpose of the meeting (and why they’re included)
- The leader (or someone else) creates an agenda and sends it around well in advance of the meeting (and others may contribute to the agenda, depending on the group and type of meeting) – one that the group will be able to work through in the allotted time
- The meeting starts on time
- People contribute to the discussion
- The meeting meets its objectives (e.g., the group decides something, if that was the purpose of the meeting); however, don’t confuse an efficient meeting with an effective meeting
- Everyone understands their assignment and what comes next
- The meeting ends on time
- There is appropriate follow-up (e.g., meeting summary sent)
Set some ground rule to generate dialogue such as:
- Encourage people to give their ideas, perspective, and opinions – if you are the leader, consider giving your thoughts and opinions last
- Ask questions to really understand others’ perspective
- Listen actively and generously – seek to understand
- Bring up concerns and give constructive feedback on ideas – even ideas you agree with
- Manage feelings – we can disagree without being disagreeable
- Don’t shut discussion down/decide too soon - strike a between discussing different ideas/options and deciding; make sure people are ‘on board,’ otherwise people won’t commit, and the same issue will continue to arise
Ensure that everyone is “present”– meaning no distractions. People on their phones or surfing the web during meetings means that they are not only not contributing, but they are not participating or even (really) paying attention. Besides, it’s rude to others in the meeting and encourages others to do the same. Have people put away phones and other distractions.
Start the meeting with something inclusivelike a check-in or something lighthearted/fun (very short, but gets everyone participating)
Spend the time discussing information that not everyone knows(most meetings cover topics/information that everyone knows)
Inject some humor or fun– people think better when they’re loose
Make sure everyoneis contributing. Many meetings are dominated by one or two people speaking 80%+ of the time. If you aren’t getting input from everyone in the room (or on the call), you aren’t getting the benefit of those peoples’ knowledge and perspective? There is a great New York Timesarticle on what Google learned about building great teamsand this is part of their findings about effective teams – everyone contributes roughly equally to the discussion and people feel free/safe to bring up ideas and concerns in the team
End well. Make sure everyone understands what said and/or decided, as well as what’s next
Special considerations for virtual meetings
- Virtual teams tend to have less social rapport, be more task-oriented, and members are less satisfied than in-person teams, meaning that you need to be aware of and attend to the social/personal aspects of teams more during meetings
- Get to know each other – social time is not wasted time; it’s an investment
- Make sure that team members understand cultural differences in behavioral norms and language customs
- Be sensitive to local cultures and individual norms (e.g., family time, religion, customs, work hours)
Sharing special techniques/best practices from the group itself
What are some of your best practices for meetings?
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!