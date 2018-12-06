-
Student Affairs and Technology
News, tips, and practical insights about technology for student affairs practitioners by Eric Stoller.
Title
Amplifying Research Engagement with Social Media
Resources and examples from UK higher education
UK universities conduct world-leading research on a daily basis. With so much research taking place, it's vital that institutions/academics are strategic, intentional, and creative in showcasing research impact. Social media are obvious avenues for storytelling, concise (or in-depth) explanations, and sharable content.
Underpinning any use of social media for enhancing research impact/awareness is that it takes time to 'get good' at using it. Social media is not a quick panacea for high levels of engagement. Crafting stories/content that resonate with external audiences requires a thorough knowledge of digital channels.
If you work for a university (or anywhere for that matter), you should always be willing, eager, and ready to learn new things.— Eric Stoller (@EricStoller) July 20, 2016
The good news is that there are a lot of really good resources that offer up tips, tactics, and strategies for using social media to amplify research engagement:
- The University of Birmingham: Why use social media for Research Impact? - A good question with a solid set of answers.
- UK Economic and Social Research Council: What are the benefits of using social media? - This comes directly from ESRC which is part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI)...kind of a big deal.
- The University of Sheffield: Toolkit for using social media and websites for impact - There you have it...a toolkit that's ready and waiting to be used.
- Communicating Your Research with Social Media: A Practical Guide to Using Blogs, Podcasts, Data Visualisations and Video - You should definitely buy this book. The companion website for the book contains a plethora of useful resources.
- Want to be an academic influencer on social media? Here's how. - Slightly different in terms of topic, but this article from the University of Bath is filled with useful tips.
- University of Brighton - Altmetric top 100s: social media for research communication - Another smart read on the benefits of social media + research comms.
- University of York: Social media guidelines for researchers - Just in case you were looking for ideas about guidelines.
Here are some of my favourite examples of how universities are using social media to enhance access to research/academics:
Keele University utilizes Medium as a digital engagement channel to share academic stories via their ”expert voices” feature.
This clip from Sheffield Hallam University showcases cutting edge research combined with a story that is quite captivating.
Our researchers are using 3D printing to help babies with respiratory conditions to breathe properly. pic.twitter.com/GigPC68JIp— Sheffield Hallam University (@sheffhallamuni) April 4, 2017
The “Happy Song” came about because of research conducted by a cognitive psychologist at Goldsmiths, University of London who is literally an expert in baby laughter (I have an 18 month old son...this is literally research that resonates) - “We created a song that makes babies happy.”
We (me, @imogenheap, @nerualtrawets & some babies) created a song that makes babies happy.— Caspar Addyman (@czzpr) February 3, 2017
New story @ConversationUKhttps://t.co/R48VkBBQwJ
The University of Glasgow is always leading the way when it comes to social media use at UK universities. Their “Ask the UofG Expert” series takes place via Facebook Live and presents a wonderful opportunity for people to engage with Glasgow's experts (and their research).
UofG’s resident expert in the clinical management of obesity & cardiovascular disease prevention, Dr Jennifer Logue @jen_logue, will be taking part in our first Ask the UofG Expert Facebook Live. Join us with your questions at 12.30 on Wednesday, April 18. #WorldChangingGlasgow pic.twitter.com/jtjfZgq3UZ— University of Glasgow (@UofGlasgow) April 16, 2018
It is important to note that as I mentioned above that social media is not a magic wand for increasing research impact. It takes a lot of work and measurement is still an issue as cited in this quote from an excellent blog post at the London School of Economics:
“Increasing the impact of research is often cited as a reason for academics to engage with social media, either through widening the spread and readership of formal academic publications or as a mechanism to improve impact through enhanced public engagement. But underlying these claims about the benefit to researchers is a still elusive problem: what is impact and how do we measure it? Despite widespread agreement concerning the existence of social impact, how we identify and account for it is a much more controversial issue.” – from The impact agenda has led to social media being used in a role it may not be equipped to perform by Katy Jordan and Mark Carrigan.
However, even though it's not “easy” to use social media to amplify research impact, it is definitely worth the time and effort. In fact, as championed by the paragraph below, social media is a core facet of being an academic/researcher:
“Social media done right encourages open-mindedness, brainstorming and human contact – it encourages academics to communicate purposefully, be receptive to the input of colleagues and readers and lean on each other’s advice when and if they reach theoretical or methodological impasses. Social media done right constitutes the most effective way of disseminating research.” – from Open Research for Academics: how to be an academic in the twenty-first century by Caspar Addyman and Bianca Elena Ivanof.
What other resources would you add to this list? Please add them as a comment below. Thanks!
Do you tweet? Let's connect. Follow me on Twitter.
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!