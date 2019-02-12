-
Student Affairs and Technology
News, tips, and practical insights about technology for student affairs practitioners by Eric Stoller.
Title
Online Learning: Rapid Change, Facebook, Amazon, and Prestige
Questions on the digital student experience
This post is in response to a series of questions from a comment on last month's ponderings on “Online Degrees: Prestige, Acceptance, and the Big Picture.”
‘Katherine M,’ a self-disclosed employee of a university that ‘operates solely online’ asked several important follow-up questions. If you're reading this Katherine, this post is for you:
What do you think about the effects of rapidly changing technology on universities?
I think that the pace of change within higher education can sometimes be at odds with the rapidity of technological innovation. Universities struggle with organizational silos, funding challenges, and an ever-changing landscape of solutions providers. CIOs/CTOs at universities have myriad responsibilities and it is difficult to always get things right in terms of matching up the latest/‘best’ technologies with user requirements, budget restrictions, and implementation timelines.
That said, today's technologies represent awesome potential for institutions. All of the buzzwords that we use, like blockchain, AI, chatbots, machine learning, virtual/augmented reality, etc. might feel overused, but present-day use cases show a wide array of fantastic benefits. The caveat to all of this is that it's important to note that the use of innovative technology just for the sake of using technology is not necessarily a positive value add for universities. It always comes back to need, utility, and benefit.
What does offering a "high quality experience for learners" mean?
That's a great question. I think that conversations on the quality of online learning experiences have also revealed lackluster teaching/learning experiences in classroom environments. In other words, the focus on experience within online learning has had the effect of causing deeper scrutiny into all learning environments at institutions. Simply placing course documents into an LMS does not a great course make...either online or in a brick-and-mortar learning space. That level of interrogation means that a high quality online experience focuses on learning outcomes, ease of access, interactivity, mobile functionality, and options for reflection with peers.
Some leaders at my institution expressed frustration recently that our students weren't going to compare their experiences navigating their online classroom or our student portal to brick and mortar university websites, but instead to Amazon or Facebook. As online degrees continue to become more widespread, how much do you think slick web design and ease of navigation will be a factor as compared to the actual degree the student earns? Will that become part of the prestige factor for online universities?
It is absolutely significant to say that students are going to compare their online learning experience against other web or app-based experiences that they encounter. It doesn't matter that this comparison might be with Facebook, Amazon, YouTube, or Google. What matters is that course designers, web designers, information technology architects, and others involved in the online learning sphere realize that in 2019, it is completely unacceptable for online-only courses to be PDF repositories.
So-called ‘slick’ web design is an absolute necessity for universities from the homepage to the second tier and beyond. If students can't easily navigate a university's website, how good can their online learning environment be? It all has to be joined up. Prestige in higher education is an interesting quality. For universities with online-only programs that don't already have the somewhat intangible ‘prestige factor’ their websites cannot afford to be clunky or outdated. Today's student is constantly comparing your university's website or learning environment functionality against countless other digital experiences and if that experience doesn't match up, they might just move on.
What questions do you have about online learning? What would you add to these answers?
Do you tweet? Let's connect. Follow me on Twitter.
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
What lessons can be learned from the Wright State faculty strike?
Survey asks community college students to detail their challenges
Yale University sued over fraternity culture, and plaintiffs demand coeducation
Professors should teach critical theory with a healthy dose of self-awareness (opinion)
A budget-conscious online pathway to American college for international students
Education Department Backtracks on Accreditation
Creighton expands medical school presence in Arizona
Shorter online courses offer flexible alternatives for students but pose challenges for instructors
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!