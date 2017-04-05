Resources, Tweets, and Slides From #CASESMC

The CASE Europe Social Media and Community Conference (CASESMC) is one of my favorite education events of the year. This year's event was once again held in the sometimes sunny English seaside town of Brighton. With over a hundred attendees from a variety of countries in Europe and beyond, CASESMC was two days of knowledge/strategy exchange and networking.

During the unconference portion of CASESMC, I shared a plethora of social media sites and resources. As our particular group was sitting on the ultra-comfortable beach boulders, none of the links were shared.

So, to rectify that omission, here are links and resources that I've found valuable for education marketing and communications professionals. Additionally, I've added links to some terrific roundup/reflection posts from the event as well as some embedded tweets and the slide deck from my keynote presentation:

Boston University Social Media Medium blog - “Tips, tricks, trends, updates & news from the social media team at Boston University.”

Princeton University Social Media blog - “A blog from the social media team in Princeton University's Office of Communications featuring tips and best practices as told through stories by members of the Princeton social media community.”

University of Michigan's U-M Social Media blog

Social Media @ Hallam - “A blog about – and resource for – the use of social media at Sheffield Hallam University.”

University of Glasgow Social Media blog - “Social media world according to the University of Glasgow.”

West Virginia University Social - Social media resources for the WVU community and beyond.

social CSU - Colorado State University's excellent social media blog.

Social Media Report for January 2017 - “Digital In 2017 is the lead document in a suite of reports produced by We Are Social and Hootsuite.”

snapchat.education - “A place for Snapchat uses in education”

...and now for a few select tweets:

The room when @ericstoller asks if senior management has ever pumped the brakes on their bold social media idea. #casesmc pic.twitter.com/ZXOyAyPGom — Sophie Camp (@Gabbing_Away) March 30, 2017

We shouldn't bash LinkedIn because students, frankly, will use it to get jobs says @EricStoller #casesmc — Dave Musson (@davemusson) March 30, 2017

At #casesmc @EricStoller asks the Q all social media mgrs have nightmares about: ever wish your depts didn't have social media accounts? — Amy Mollett (@amybmollett) March 30, 2017

Make sure you read these excellent roundup posts from CASESMC attendees:

And finally, the follow-up to my talk at last year's CASE SMC event - 60 Minutes + Social Media + Higher Education:

