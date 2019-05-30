Satirical Tweet Causes Epic #SAchat Reaction | Student Affairs and Technology

“Getting to know the true people of Higher Education and their stories. Satirically.” – Humans of Higher Ed

This is definitely not the blog post I thought I would be writing this week. However, when I checked Twitter on Wednesday morning I noticed that the #SAchat hashtag was trending. Curious, I clicked in to what was a multi-threaded debate (storm?) about satirical memes, perceived shaming, bullying, self-care, nuance and an 80-hour work week.

Things started off with a tweet from Humans of Higher Ed (a mostly anonymous satirical social media account):

When you realize that when you get to work tomorrow no students will be there pic.twitter.com/4dWc1qI2nF — HumansofHigherEd (@HumanOfHigherEd) May 27, 2019

Initially, at least from what I was able to dig up after what felt like miles of scrolling through a cascade of Twitter activity, the 'celebratory' tweet was criticized by two prominent leaders in education who took umbrage with the framing of happiness by way of student absence:

<— that feeling when folks who work in higher ed don’t realize many institutions continue to educate and engage students all 12 months. It might be a bit quieter, but I am so glad that our students still show up, get involved, and make progress toward their goals! https://t.co/OaqECF9f8p — Will Simpkins, Ed.D. (@willsimpkins) May 27, 2019

This original tweet by @HumanOfHigherEd is pretty gross.

I don’t know what kinds of humans they claim to speak for, but the humans I meet in this sector truly care about students and don’t see them as a nuisance. — Bridget Burns (@BBurnsEDU) May 28, 2019

The original tweet from HoHE was obviously not meant to serve as an all-encompassing view on the student experience (especially for year-round students) nor was it meant to showcase that students are a “nuisance.” If anything, it was an inside joke about the change of pace when campuses get just a bit quieter.

Oftentimes, that change of pace comes as a relief to student affairs practitioners who need that time to regroup, rebuild, and recharge as stated in this tweet from Kimberly Newton:

We can miss our students but still appreciate and welcome a change of pace. I was pumped for my students to leave for the summer and that doesn’t make me care about them less. They are amazing! I encourage you to not shame people for needing a break. — Kimberly Newton (@knewt14) May 28, 2019

Then things escalated when Sara Goldrick-Rab, a Temple University professor and scholar-activist, joined the digital debate.

Goldrick-Rab is well known for her academic research and public policy work fighting against college student food insecurity, homelessness, and precarity. With a verified Twitter account and more than 32,000 followers, Goldrick-Rab is an influential voice in higher education. She posted several responses to Newton, a self-described new professional:

Celebrating the departure of students in summer is a trope. The idea that staff wellbeing requires distance from students, dependent on “summer break,” is privilege itself and ignores the hard work of staff and faculty educating year round. #RealCollege https://t.co/IphxV4jHai — Dr. Sara Goldrick-Rab (@saragoldrickrab) May 28, 2019

Virtually all of us do all the things. I pull 80 hours a week every week and you’d never catch me saying I’m glad the students are gone. I’m an educator because the students are everything. — Dr. Sara Goldrick-Rab (@saragoldrickrab) May 29, 2019

What followed after that was a fast-paced flurry of tweets from a variety of higher education professionals and Goldrick-Rab:

I am not looking to compete with a “I work more hours” and “I like students around all the time” narrative. It doesn’t make you better than me. It just means we value different things and that’s cool. Have a great night. @HumanOfHigherEd really stirred some things up. — Kimberly Newton (@knewt14) May 29, 2019

Also, how is "work" being defined here? The idea of "working" 80 hrs as a self-righteous badge of honor is capitalist elitism born out of White Savior complex, doused in an Ideal Worker norm...misogynistic and oppressive display of White privilege &classism shrouded in "care". — Rachel Edens (@RachelSEdens) May 29, 2019

I think we just found a big chunk of the college retention problem. Goodness. — Dr. Sara Goldrick-Rab (@saragoldrickrab) May 29, 2019

this is a really gross assessment on the tweets based on a meme. as multiple people have said already, entry level professionals are overworked and underpaid, so yes a break from the massive amounts of students on campus is nice. @HumanOfHigherEd is not defunding higher ed — Francis Buggey (@FrancisBuggey) May 29, 2019

When faculty (tt or contingent) celebrate being finished with grading for the semester, it doesn’t mean we don’t appreciate students. I don’t see faculty shaming faculty for being done with the term. This whole mess-unequal structural power/position, gaslighting. Wow. #SAChat — OiYan Poon (@spamfriedrice) May 29, 2019

Hot take on this #sachat drama: a meme is a meme but an internationally recognized scholar (on freaking equity) shaming an entire field for breathing a sigh of relief when we switch from constant vigilance tonfrantic planning...well that’s a special brand of condescension. — Erin Simpson (@ErinSimp) May 29, 2019

This whole thing is such an important reminder that folks can devote their entire career to understanding and attempting to ameliorate injustice as an academic endeavor while still holding really excruciatingly unjust personal politics and lack of self-awareness. #SAchat — cj venable, ma (@chrisjvenable) May 29, 2019

A person with all your power and privilege in the Academy does not get to pit ppl against each other - esp when there are so many SApros who are on low fixed incomes and who come from poverty. Did you even grow up poor? There’s no sense of community uplift in this tweet #Sachat https://t.co/DRGXBFAcco — Niki Messmore (@NikiMessmore) May 29, 2019

Sara, I would just like to say that I did feel shamed by your statement. Whether that was your intention or not, you accused me of being ineffective in my job because I feel burn out even though you have no idea what my job or day-to-day looks like. #sachat https://t.co/4nwgOVO3mF — Kimberly Newton (@knewt14) May 29, 2019

Hey Sachet (I hope that’s your name!) thanks for reaching out directly. I absolutely support breaks, & celebrating when they come. We all need them. My point, which seems to have been lost in the fray, is that not all get them, especially at IHEs that essentially run year-round. — Will Simpkins, Ed.D. (@willsimpkins) May 28, 2019

Woke up & caught up on the #SAChat thread. I wholeheartedly support & encourage my @StuAffUC #SAPro colleagues to enjoy breaks. I need my folks to be well rested, personally & professionally, physically & mentally in order to give our students their best selves. — Juan R Guardia, PhD (@JRGuardiaUCDOS) May 29, 2019

I feel there’s important considerations being unraveled in this #sachat conversation. #HoHEchat



1. You can value your students/work

2. You can value a calmer workload whenever that is for your role

3. You can celebrate students leaving (re: graduation, ofc and breaks) — Ali Raza, M.S. (@aliraza312) May 29, 2019

There really is an entire thread to be written about how different elements of the university see and interact with one another and with students differently, and how that separation came to be. — Doing all the things (@DrDLStewart) May 29, 2019

I love my kids with all my being. Do I do a little two step when they go with their grandparents, or on an unexpected play date which means I get a breather. Absolutely. Does that mean I love them less, I or don’t value them? Absolutely not. #sachat #HoHE #HoHEchat — Marcus Langford (@MarcusRLangford) May 30, 2019

Ok, may as well chime in now that all of #highered Twitter is involved. I enjoy @HumanOfHigherEd. It’s a funny account. It makes me laugh. It says a lot of things we say to ourselves or our colleagues, but won’t really say out loud or publically. #sachat 1/ — Seann Kalagher (@SeannSA) May 30, 2019

Please google me. Then come back and tell me how I spend my time. In other words: do your homework. — Dr. Sara Goldrick-Rab (@saragoldrickrab) May 29, 2019

If all #SAPro feels better from subjecting me to abusive smears and false claims, have at it and pls, feel better. I’ll be over here taking to policymakers about the great work you do and why you deserve more funding. And yes, I spend 80 hours a week on that bc you deserve it. — Dr. Sara Goldrick-Rab (@saragoldrickrab) May 29, 2019

I think it’s a classic move when someone doubles down and then makes themselves both victim and savior in a situation where an apology or retraction would have likely sufficed. — Eric Stoller (@EricStoller) May 29, 2019

Getting notes from colleagues from all over the country who are saying “well, now we know who NOT to hire.” Which makes me so sad, because people just tanked themselves by spreading lies about a literal tweet. That’s all it took. All that patting on the back, undoing hard work. — Dr. Sara Goldrick-Rab (@saragoldrickrab) May 29, 2019

I acknowledge that I’m coming from a place of privilege to be able to say this, but if anybody is not going to hire me because I tried to engage you in a conversation regarding the way you treat me and other entry level colleagues, I’m good. #sachat #hohechat @HumanOfHigherEd https://t.co/sTKug3r4NS — Zachary Michael (@zach_m_s) May 29, 2019

Had I attacked anyone, I would have immediately apologized. Did so just last week on twitter. If you look at what happened today, it’s quite clear that a few people literally misread me, told others, and then have decided to gang up, surround, and beat me down. — Dr. Sara Goldrick-Rab (@saragoldrickrab) May 29, 2019

Perhaps consider intent vs impact - I’m sure you know the concept. Your intention wasn’t to hurt anyone but obviously the impact of your comments was a bit different. #SAchat — Erin Hensley (@ErinEHensley) May 29, 2019

Who says the rest of us are not “proven student advocates” that stand up for students? This just seems like you feeling your opinion is only right, and the rest of the student affairs community that enjoys a breather without students is wrong. — Brett (@wellmabk) May 29, 2019

No she did not. No where in their tweet did they use the term snow flake. You have spent all day, telling folks they misinterpreted your point. Yet, here you are doing the exact same thing. Why? — (((Annie Greaney))) (@AnnieGreaney) May 30, 2019

There are literally hundreds of tweets that make up this exchange. In many ways, Humans of Higher Ed has unlocked an important debate that doesn't necessarily have a sense of closure at the moment. However, it's vital that conversations keep happening. But in the meantime:

Friends, leave it be. Save your energy. Love on each other. Look out for each other. Know your own and each other's value and worth. It's not worth it. — Doing all the things (@DrDLStewart) May 30, 2019

