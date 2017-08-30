Last week whilst having coffee at the obscenely early time of 5:36AM, I quote tweeted (shared with comment) a tweet from Kevin Seeber. According to his website, Seeber is the Foundational Experiences Librarian at Auraria Library in Denver, Colorado. The Auraria Library is "the only tri-institutional academic library" in the United States...a fact that I did not know until doing a bit of digging about Mr. Seeber.

However, I digress, the tweet from Seeber that was so awesome that it needed to be shared was the beginning of an entire thread of tweets. Also, I should add that libraries and librarians are awesome.

Tweeting a couple of days after the release of the annual Beloit College Mindset List, Seeber shared a collection of opinions that need to be read, re-read, and then re-read again...and then embedded into all of the student affairs graduate programs. Yeah, it's that good.

It’s the first week of school for lots of folks, so let me offer my fellow higher ed workers a thread about our students... — Kevin Seeber (@kevinseeber) August 24, 2017

One of the problems with the Beloit College Mindset List is that it assumes that the 2021 class of university students is made up of 18-year-old so-called digital natives that listen to Justin Timberlake*.

Many of our first year students were born in 1999 or 2000, which means they’ve lived with cell phones and the internet their whole life. — Kevin Seeber (@kevinseeber) August 24, 2017

Also, a bunch people born in 1999 or 2000 have not lived with cell phones and the internet for their whole life. — Kevin Seeber (@kevinseeber) August 24, 2017

Also, many of our first-year students were not born in 1999. Some were born in 1989. Or 1979. Or whenever. — Kevin Seeber (@kevinseeber) August 24, 2017

So I guess what I’m saying is: “stop generalizing.” You work in higher ed. It’s ok to embrace complexity and nuance. — Kevin Seeber (@kevinseeber) August 24, 2017

Also, while we’re here, let’s stop calling them “millennials.” Millennials aren’t a thing. It’s just lazy stereotyping. — Kevin Seeber (@kevinseeber) August 24, 2017

Also, while we’re here, let’s drop “digital natives” too. Also not a thing. Stop trying to make “digital natives” happen. — Kevin Seeber (@kevinseeber) August 24, 2017

Also, while we’re here, let’s dispense with “traditional” and “nontraditional” students. “Tradition” implies desire to keep the status quo. — Kevin Seeber (@kevinseeber) August 24, 2017

Also, while we’re here, let’s drop classroom bans on technology. People learn differently and bans aren’t helping anyone. — Kevin Seeber (@kevinseeber) August 24, 2017

Also, while we’re here, stop relating to students in a way which centers yourself. Things like the Beloit Mindset List are harmful. — Kevin Seeber (@kevinseeber) August 24, 2017

Meeting new students and learning who they are is genuinely a perk of the job. Don’t lose out on that by buying into bogus generalizations. — Kevin Seeber (@kevinseeber) August 24, 2017

Did I mention that librarians are awesome? Yeah, I probably should follow more awesome libraries and librarians on Twitter. Thanks, Kevin, for the reminder!

* There's nothing wrong with Justin Timberlake (that I know of), but it's messed up to assume that everyone in the class of 2021 will be a fan. Sorry, JT. #byebyebye.

