-
Student Affairs and Technology
News, tips, and practical insights about technology for student affairs practitioners by Eric Stoller.
Title
Using Your Phone (or Watch) as Your Student ID
Apple partners with Blackboard to offer digital wallet integration with NFC access
Get ready to open your dorm room with your iPhone, pay for a meal using an Apple Watch, and use NFC-enabled Apple devices to conduct numerous transactions on campus.
At its recent Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), Apple announced that they were working with a select number of institutions to integrate student IDs with Apple's (Digital) Wallet.
According to Apple, this will allow students to use their NFC-ready iPhones or Apple Watches to “gain access to places including the library, dorms and events, and pay for snacks, laundry and dinners around campus simply by adding their ID cards to Wallet...”
“The program launches with Duke, the University of Alabama and the University of Oklahoma this fall. Johns Hopkins University, Santa Clara University and Temple University will bring the capability by the end of the year.”
At Duke we’re continually looking for technology that can improve student experience & working with @Apple was a natural fit. Adding DukeCard to Wallet on iPhone & Apple Watch this fall will allow students to access buildings & make payments across campus in an even easier way. pic.twitter.com/gqc14fCDVN— Duke University (@DukeU) June 4, 2018
Perhaps the biggest news that came out of the student ID / digital wallet announcement by Apple was their new partnership with Blackboard by way of Blackboard Transact. According to CR80News, all of the universities announced by Apple as being campus partners for the Apple Student ID initiative are Blackboard Transact campuses.
Also of note was the fact that Blackboard seems to have been seeding their Transact campuses with NFC technology. Perhaps waiting for Apple to come into the space in a major way, as they did this week, so that they could then offer a wide array of functionality to both Android and Apple users.
Apple announces student IDs on iPhone with @Blackboard at #WWDC18. Congrats @UofAlabama, @UofOklahoma , @DukeU, @SantaClaraUniv, @JohnsHopkins, and @TempleUniv. Read more: https://t.co/2tZoUR69co pic.twitter.com/vdmsXi9PCQ— CR80News (@CR80News) June 5, 2018
Perhaps due to the fact that they have to play nice with Google Android, Blackboard has been a bit quiet about this monumental announcement. On Twitter, they retweeted CR80News' tweet and appear to not have a press release about this new partnership with Apple.
Now I use Apple Pay via Apple Wallet all of the time. It's super convenient and speedy to pay for things using my phone. Authenticating with a finger print seems like a nice benefit too. And, if I forget my traditional wallet, there's a good chance that I'll have my phone with me.
For staff, students, and everyone else who has an ID at the selected campuses, this will be a wonderful benefit. However, it is important to recognize that not everyone has an NFC-enabled phone and physical ID cards won't be going away anytime in the near future.
If NFC takes off at colleges and universities, that's probably a good thing for most people...at least from a convenience perspective. Although, there's something slightly off-putting about the fact that Google and Apple continue their slog into all facets of life.
One last thought about this week's announcement, this is a huge win for Blackboard and their Transact offering. In fact, I look forward to reading Joshua Kim's upcoming post on why Apple should/will purchase Blackboard. Okay, Josh might not actually write it, but he's probably thought about it.
Do you tweet? Let's connect. Follow me on Twitter.
Topics
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!