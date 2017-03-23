Title

11 Questions for my 3,000 Colleagues at ACRL 2017

What do you want to know?

By

Joshua Kim
March 23, 2017
Comments
 
 

The Association of College & Research Libraries (ACRL) bi-annual conference is going on now in Baltimore. 

It is a dream of mine to attend one of these years (Cleveland 2019, Seattle 2021), as I’ve long been a longtime academic library groupie.  

If I was smart enough to be in Charm City this week with my academic librarian colleagues, here are some of the questions that I’d be seeking to answer:

Question 1:  What is keeping academic librarians up at night?

Question 2:  What will the academic library look like in 2025?

Question 3:  How is the academic librarian profession changing?

Question 4:  What is the role of the academic library in leading institutional transformation?

Question 5:  How do academic librarians think about learning innovation?

Question 6:  What is the role of the academic library in leading institutional efforts drive progress in the iron triangle of costs, access, and quality?

Question 7: What does the academic library leadership pipeline look like?

Question 8:  How is the academic library addressing challenges around diversity and inclusion?

Question 9:  What are the big arguments and debates within the academic library discipline?

Question 10:  How is the relationship between academic libraries and centers for teaching and learning (CTLs) evolving?

Question 11:  What questions should I be asking about the changing academic library?

Read more by

Joshua Kim

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Boards Need the Right Competencies
College Choice: It’s Anybody’s Guess
The Journal of Interrupted Studies

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

11 Questions for my 3,000 Colleagues at ACRL 2017
Ed + Tech = :)
Math Geek Mom: What Did You (Not) Do?
The Predatory Men of Academic Creative Writing
Communications in Turbulent Times
Reverse Transfers and Unintended Consequences

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top