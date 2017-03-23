11 Questions for my 3,000 Colleagues at ACRL 2017

The Association of College & Research Libraries (ACRL) bi-annual conference is going on now in Baltimore.

It is a dream of mine to attend one of these years (Cleveland 2019, Seattle 2021), as I’ve long been a longtime academic library groupie.

If I was smart enough to be in Charm City this week with my academic librarian colleagues, here are some of the questions that I’d be seeking to answer:

Question 1: What is keeping academic librarians up at night?

Question 2: What will the academic library look like in 2025?

Question 3: How is the academic librarian profession changing?

Question 4: What is the role of the academic library in leading institutional transformation?

Question 5: How do academic librarians think about learning innovation?

Question 6: What is the role of the academic library in leading institutional efforts drive progress in the iron triangle of costs, access, and quality?

Question 7: What does the academic library leadership pipeline look like?

Question 8: How is the academic library addressing challenges around diversity and inclusion?

Question 9: What are the big arguments and debates within the academic library discipline?

Question 10: How is the relationship between academic libraries and centers for teaching and learning (CTLs) evolving?

Question 11: What questions should I be asking about the changing academic library?