11 Questions for my 3,000 Colleagues at ACRL 2017
The Association of College & Research Libraries (ACRL) bi-annual conference is going on now in Baltimore.
It is a dream of mine to attend one of these years (Cleveland 2019, Seattle 2021), as I’ve long been a longtime academic library groupie.
If I was smart enough to be in Charm City this week with my academic librarian colleagues, here are some of the questions that I’d be seeking to answer:
Question 1: What is keeping academic librarians up at night?
Question 2: What will the academic library look like in 2025?
Question 3: How is the academic librarian profession changing?
Question 4: What is the role of the academic library in leading institutional transformation?
Question 5: How do academic librarians think about learning innovation?
Question 6: What is the role of the academic library in leading institutional efforts drive progress in the iron triangle of costs, access, and quality?
Question 7: What does the academic library leadership pipeline look like?
Question 8: How is the academic library addressing challenges around diversity and inclusion?
Question 9: What are the big arguments and debates within the academic library discipline?
Question 10: How is the relationship between academic libraries and centers for teaching and learning (CTLs) evolving?
Question 11: What questions should I be asking about the changing academic library?
