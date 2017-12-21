Title
2017 Books
What did we both read?
December 21, 2017
We are a community of book readers.
Thanks to Amazon's monopoly on digital books, creating my list of 2017 nonfiction and fiction titles is simple. All that was involved was going to Your Account > Your Orders, and choosing Digital Orders.
My hope is that one of the last things that you will do in higher education in 2017 is create and share your own reading list, or perhaps share where we have read the same books.
What do the books that we read say about us?
- The Switch: A Novel by Joseph Finder
- Uneasy Street: The Anxieties of Affluence by Rachel Sherman
- Economism: Bad Economics and the Rise of Inequality by James Kwak
- Learn Better: Mastering the Skills for Success in Life, Business, and School, or, How to Become an Expert in Just About Anything by Ulrich Boser
- The Power by Naomi Alderman
- Two Kinds of Truth (A Harry Bosch Novel) by Michael Connelly
- The Ideas Industry: How Pessimists, Partisans, and Plutocrats are Transforming the Marketplace of Ideas by Daniel Drezner
- The Power of Moments: Why Certain Experiences Have Extraordinary Impact by Chip Heath and Dan Heath
- The Quantum Spy: A Thriller by David Ignatius
- A World Made for Money: Economy, Geography, and the Way We Live Today by Bret Wallach
- The Sum of Small Things: A Theory of the Aspirational Class by Elizabeth Currid-Halkett
- Americana: A 400-Year History of American Capitalism by Bhu Srinivasan
- Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson
- Nightlife: A Novel by Thomas Perry
- The Informant: An Otto Penzler Book (Butcher's Boy 3) by Thomas Perry
- After On: A Novel of Silicon Valley by Rob Reid
- Righteous (An IQ Novel) by Joe Ide
- WTF?: What's the Future and Why It's Up to Us by Tim O'Reilly
- The Four: The Hidden DNA of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google by Scott Galloway
- World Without Mind: The Existential Threat of Big Tech by Franklin Foer
- Origin: A Novel by Dan Brown
- Sleeping Dogs (Butcher's Boy Book 2) by Thomas Perry
- Dream Hoarders: How the American Upper Middle Class Is Leaving Everyone Else in the Dust, Why That Is a Problem, and What to Do About It by Richard V. Reeves
- The Butcher's Boy by Thomas Perry
- Windfall: How the New Energy Abundance Upends Global Politics and Strengthens America's Power by Meghan L. O'Sullivan
- Safe: A Novel by Ryan Gattis
- Null States: Book Two of the Centenal Cycle by Malka Older
- A Little History of Economics by Niall Kishtainy
- Insight: Why We're Not as Self-Aware as We Think, and How Seeing Ourselves Clearly Helps Us Succeed at Work and in Life by Tasha Eurich
- Spoonbenders: A novel by Daryl Gregory
- Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are by Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
- The New Education: How to Revolutionize the University to Prepare Students for a World in Flux by Cathy N. Davidson
- Fifty Inventions That Shaped the Modern Economy by Tim Harford
- Simply Electrifying: The Technology that Transformed the World, from Benjamin Franklin to Elon Musk by Craig R. Roach
- From Silk to Silicon: The Story of Globalization Through Ten Extraordinary Lives by Jeffrey E. Garten
- Superfandom: How Our Obsessions Are Changing What We Buy and Who We Are by Zoe Fraade-Blanar and Aaron M. Glazer
- Mrs. Fletcher by Tom Perrotta
- Before the Fall by Noah Hawley
- Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate by Rose George
- The Late Show by Michael Connelly
- The End of Loyalty: The Rise and Fall of Good Jobs in America by Rick Wartzman
- House of Spies: A Novel (Gabriel Allon) by Daniel Silva
- The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone by Brian Merchant
- All Our Wrong Todays: A Novel by Elan Mastai
- Machine, Platform, Crowd: Harnessing Our Digital Future by Erik Brynjolfsson and Andrew McAfee
- The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O.: A Novel by Neal Stephenson and Nicole Galland
- The Force: A Novel by Don Winslow
- The Dime by Kathleen Kent
- The New Urban Crisis: How Our Cities Are Increasing Inequality, Deepening Segregation, and Failing the Middle Class - and What We Can Do About It by Richard Florida
- Touch by Courtney Maum
- Paradise (Expeditionary Force Book 3) by Craig Alanson
- New York 2140 by Kim Stanley Robinson
- Savages: A Novel by Don Winslow
- Grocery: The Buying and Selling of Food in America by Michael Ruhlman
- Move Fast and Break Things: How Facebook, Google, and Amazon Cornered Culture and Undermined Democracy by Jonathan Taplin
- Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes
- Upside: Profiting from the Profound Demographic Shifts Ahead by Kenneth W. Gronbach
- Change Agent: A Novel by Daniel Suarez
- SpecOps (Expeditionary Force Book 2) by Craig Alanson
- Columbus Day (Expeditionary Force Book 1) by Craig Alanson
- The Fourth Industrial Revolution by Klaus Schwab
- The Knowledge Illusion: Why We Never Think Alone by Steven Sloman and Philip Fernbach
- Black Edge: Inside Information, Dirty Money, and the Quest to Bring Down the Most Wanted Manon Wall Street by Sheelah Kolhatkar
- The Collapsing Empire by John Scalzi
- Labor's Love Lost: The Rise and Fall of the Working-Class Family in America by Andrew J. Cherlin
- Heart of the Machine: Our Future in a World of Artificial Emotional Intelligence by Richard Yonck
- Thinking Machines: The Quest for Artificial Intelligence--and Where It's Taking Us Next by Luke Dormehl
- Irresistible: The Rise of Addictive Technology and the Business of Keeping Us Hooked by Adam Alter
- Code Warriors: NSA's Codebreakers and the Secret Intelligence War Against the Soviet Union by Stephen Budiansky
- Matchmakers: The New Economics of Multisided Platforms by David Richard S. Evans and John McLain
- The Great Surge: The Ascent of the Developing World by Steven Radelet
- Driverless: Intelligent Cars and the Road Ahead by Hod Lipson
- Streaming, Sharing, Stealing: Big Data and the Future of Entertainment by Michael D. Smith and Rahul Telang
- Progress: Ten Reasons to Look Forward to the Future by Johan Norberg
- Hit Makers: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction by Derek Thompson
- The Upstarts: How Uber, Airbnb, and the Killer Companies of the New Silicon Valley Are Changing the World by Brad Stone
- Earning the Rockies: How Geography Shapes America's Role in the World by Robert D. Kaplan
- Ghettoside: A True Story of Murder in America by Jill Leovy
- The Ranger (A Quinn Colson Novel Book 1) by Ace Atkins
- Rethink: The Surprising History of New Ideas by Steven Poole
- An Extraordinary Time: The End of the Postwar Boom and the Return of the Ordinary Economy by Marc Levinson
- Whiplash: How to Survive Our Faster Future by Joi Ito
- The Old Man by Thomas Perry
