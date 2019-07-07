Print This

Title

Academic Majors of the U.S. Women’s World Cup Championship Soccer Team

The data.

By

Joshua Kim
July 7, 2019
Comments
 
 

source: CNN

At some point, the excitement of the U.S. victory in Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final will wear off. 

That time is not now.

How stoked are you by the skill, teamwork, poise, tenacity, and talent of the U.S. Women’s National Team

What do the world’s best soccer player major in in college? 

After watching Sunday’s game, I thought that I’d find out.

Across higher education, about one-in-five students majors in business. 

Among the U.S. National Team, the most common majors are sociology (4) and communications (4). 

Nationally, just over 3 percent of students major in English.  Soccer players are smarter than the average student, with 10 percent of the team majoring in English!

While I’m disappointed to not see any history majors, I am excited to see a mix between liberal arts and professional concentrations.

NAME

SCHOOL

MAJOR

Ali Krieger

Penn State

Advertising and Public Relations

Jessica McDonald .  

North Carolina

African-American Studies

Ashlyn Harris

North Carolina

Communications

Tobin Heath

North Carolina

Communications

Julie Ertz

Santa Clara

Communications

Christen Press

Stanford

Communications

Samantha Mewis

UCLA

English

Becky Sauerbrunn

Virginia

English

Allie Long

North Carolina

Exercise & Sports Science

Carli Lloyd

Rutgers

Exercise Science and Sport Studies

Adrianna Franch

Oklahoma St

Graphic Design and Web Page Development

Alyssa Naeher

Penn State

Kinesiology

Morgan Brian

Virginia

Kinesiology

Tierna Davidson

Stanford

Management Science & Engineering

Alex Morgan

California

Political Economy of Industrial Societies

Kelley O'Hara

Stanford

Science, Technology, and Society

Crystal Dunn

North Carolina .   

Sociology

Megan Rapinoe

Portland

Sociology

Abby Dahlkemper     

UCLA

Sociology

Rose Lavelle

Wisconsin

Sociology

Emily Sonnett

Virginia

can't find

Mallory Pugh

UCLA

turned pro from high school

Lindsey Horan

N/A

turned pro from high school

Read more by

Joshua Kim

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

How a rare plant could cost two professors their careers

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Imminent massive cuts could force faculty, staff layoffs at University of Alaska System

USC settles lawsuit with UC San Diego for $50 million

How to cope and succeed through leadership transitions (opinion)

Research confirms that professors lean left, but questions assumptions about what this means for con

Faculty members need to reassert themselves as the people who direct discourse on campuses (opinion)

Little progress in diversifying faculty ranks, study finds, particularly at research universities

Study: Lecture capture reduces attendance, but students value it

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Screen Memories
Veblen Saw It Coming
Let the Professors Run the University

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Technology and 6 Higher Ed Worries
Back to Top