Academic Majors of the U.S. Women’s World Cup Championship Soccer Team

source: CNN

At some point, the excitement of the U.S. victory in Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final will wear off.

That time is not now.

How stoked are you by the skill, teamwork, poise, tenacity, and talent of the U.S. Women’s National Team?

What do the world’s best soccer player major in in college?

After watching Sunday’s game, I thought that I’d find out.

Across higher education, about one-in-five students majors in business.

Among the U.S. National Team, the most common majors are sociology (4) and communications (4).

Nationally, just over 3 percent of students major in English. Soccer players are smarter than the average student, with 10 percent of the team majoring in English!

While I’m disappointed to not see any history majors, I am excited to see a mix between liberal arts and professional concentrations.