This week I’m heading to the Summit for Online Learning and Administration + Roundtable (SOLA+R), hosted by the University Professional and Continuing Education Association (UPCEA).

Inside Digital Learning has a good preview of the convening.

With the proliferation of events that bill themselves under the umbrella of “learning innovation”, how do folks choose where to go?

It is fully possible to go from one postsecondary learning innovation conference to another, never taking a break long enough to return to one’s home campus.

A partial list of convenings that are likely to put learning innovation at the center of their reasons to attend might include:

ASU+GSV

Campus Technology

CLS

Coursera Partners Conference

Digital Pedagogy Lab

DT&L

DREAM

E-Learn

EDUCAUSE

EdX Global Forum

ELI

HAIL Storm

HASTAC

ICTCM

IMS Global

ITC eLearning

LearnLaunch

Milken-Penn GSE

NYT Higher Ed Leaders

OLC Accelerate

OLC Innovate

Open Ed

OTC

POD

Quality Matters

Reimagine Education

SOLA+R

SXSW Edu

Teaching Prof Tech

TLT

Transforming EDU

UBTech

UPCEA Annual

WCET

What learning innovation events am I missing?

Which learning innovation events do you attend?

Am I right that all of these gathering are starting to re-brand themselves away from technology, and towards learning innovation?

How might these learning innovation conference differentiate themselves from one another?

Are we at peak learning innovation conference?