Print This

Title

Are We At Peak Learning Innovation Conference?

Thoughts as I head off to SOLA+R.

By

Joshua Kim
June 17, 2018
Comments
 
 

This week I’m heading to the Summit for Online Learning and Administration + Roundtable (SOLA+R), hosted by the University Professional and Continuing Education Association (UPCEA).

Inside Digital Learning has a good preview of the convening.

With the proliferation of events that bill themselves under the umbrella of “learning innovation”, how do folks choose where to go?

It is fully possible to go from one postsecondary learning innovation conference to another, never taking a break long enough to return to one’s home campus.

A partial list of convenings that are likely to put learning innovation at the center of their reasons to attend might include:

  • ASU+GSV
  • Campus Technology
  • CLS
  • Coursera Partners Conference
  • Digital Pedagogy Lab
  • DT&L
  • DREAM
  • E-Learn
  • EDUCAUSE
  • EdX Global Forum
  • ELI
  • HAIL Storm
  • HASTAC
  • ICTCM
  • IMS Global
  • ITC eLearning
  • LearnLaunch
  • Milken-Penn GSE
  • NYT Higher Ed Leaders
  • OLC Accelerate
  • OLC Innovate
  • Open Ed
  • OTC
  • POD
  • Quality Matters
  • Reimagine Education
  • SOLA+R
  • SXSW Edu
  • Teaching Prof Tech
  • TLT
  • Transforming EDU
  • UBTech
  • UPCEA Annual
  • WCET

What learning innovation events am I missing?

Which learning innovation events do you attend?

Am I right that all of these gathering are starting to re-brand themselves away from technology, and towards learning innovation?

How might these learning innovation conference differentiate themselves from one another?

Are we at peak learning innovation conference?

Read more by

Joshua Kim

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Snowflakes and Free Speech on Campuses
Crown of Creation
An Inside Look at Why Accreditation Works

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Other Industries
Are We At Peak Learning Innovation Conference?
Ed-Tech That Makes Me Want to Scream
Friday Fragments
The Non-Academic Creative Professionals in My Family Are Not Worried About Their Jobs
Preparing for Life After Graduate School

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top