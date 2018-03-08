Career Opportunities at the Intersection of Learning and Technology

This morning I saw a post on LInkedIn from Thomas Cavanagh, Vice Provost for Digital Learning at University of Central Florida (and an amazing leader), that read:



"We are currently searching for 5 instructional designer positions at #UCF! Be a part of one of the leading digital learning institutions in the nation. And, BTW, it was 73 degrees today without a cloud in the sky. Apply for each search separately for full consideration. Hope to see you in sunny Orlando! "

Wow. 5 instructional designer searches at UCF.

Tom's LinkedIn note made me wonder just how many open instructional design searches are going on?

A quick search on the Inside Higher Ed Careers site came back with pages and pages of results. I'll highlight a few:

Well, you get the picture.

This was a quick and dirty search on a single site. There seems to be lots of opportunities at the intersection of learning and technology. (Including at my own institution).

Are you trying to recruit an instructional / learning designer?

Are you looking for an educational technologist to join your team?

Do you think that this shortage of trained learning designers will grow (I do), or do think we are in a learning designer bubble (I don't)?

Are we in a war for learning design talent?