Career Opportunities at the Intersection of Learning and Technology
A talent shortage?
This morning I saw a post on LInkedIn from Thomas Cavanagh, Vice Provost for Digital Learning at University of Central Florida (and an amazing leader), that read:
"We are currently searching for 5 instructional designer positions at #UCF! Be a part of one of the leading digital learning institutions in the nation. And, BTW, it was 73 degrees today without a cloud in the sky. Apply for each search separately for full consideration. Hope to see you in sunny Orlando! "
Wow. 5 instructional designer searches at UCF.
Tom's LinkedIn note made me wonder just how many open instructional design searches are going on?
A quick search on the Inside Higher Ed Careers site came back with pages and pages of results. I'll highlight a few:
- Instructional Designer, University of Louisville
- Instructional Designer, University of Missouri
- Instructional Designer, University of California-Irvine
- INSTRUCTIONAL DESIGNER, University of Pennsylvania
- Instructional Designer, Temple University
- Instructional Designer, University of Redlands
- Instructional Designer, University of Colorado
- Curriculum Designer, Lake Michigan College
- Instructional Designer EMBA, Temple University
- Lead Instructional Designer / Learning Experience Designer, Western Governors University
- Instructional Designer & Technology Specialist (IDTS), Doane University
- Active Learning Instructional Designer, The University of Vermont
- COURSEWARE INSTRUCTIONAL DESIGNER, University of Pennsylvania
- Education Instructional Designer, Stanford University
- Instructional Designer, Hamilton College
- Senior Instructional Designer (ST: Manager, Instructional Design), Texas A&M University-San Antonio
- Online Course Instructional Designer, Part-Time, Robert Morris University
- Part-Time Instructional Designer, Virtual College, Miami Dade College
- Instructional Designer, North Park University
- Instructional Designer, University of Virginia
- Instructional Designer, UNT Main Campus
- Instructional Designer, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
- Instructional Designer, NC State University
- Lead Instructional Designer, NC State University
- Instructional Designer, University of Virginia
- Senior Learning Designer, UCLA Extension, University of California-Los Angeles
- Multimedia Instructional Designer, Excelsior College
- Instructional Design Manager (Business College), Western Governors University
- Assistant Director of Learning Design, Harvard Graduate School of Education
- Instructional Design Technologist, NC State University
- INSTRUCTIONAL DESIGNER/DEVELOPMENT, University of Wisconsin-Madison
- ONLINE LEARNING & INSTRUCTIONAL DESIGN MANAGER, University of Pennsylvania
- INSTRUCTIONAL DESIGN/ACCREDITATION SPECIALIST, University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Instructional Technologist, Georgetown University Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship
- Associate Director of Digital Learning, Georgetown University Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship
- Instructional Technologist, University of San Diego
- Instructional Consultant, Texas A&M University - Central Texas
- Instructional and Enterprise Technologist, Paul Smith's College
- SPECIALIST, EDUCATIONAL TECHNOLOGY, Duke University
- Instructional Developer, Wheaton College Illinois
- Dean, Online Education Initiative Academic Affairs, Foothill-De Anza Community College District
- Instructional Support Associate – Educational Technologist, State University of New York Empire State College
- Distance Education Instructional Support Specialist, University of Northern Iowa
- Director, Distance Learning, UNT Dallas
- Online Learning Technologist, Harvard University
- Senior Special Programs Coordinator-Digital Learning, Bunker Hill Community College
- Instructional Support Manager - Innovative Teaching & Tech., Azusa Pacific University
- Senior Course Builder (The American Women's College), Bay Path University
- Instructional Technology Specialist, Roosevelt University
- Director, Center for Excellence in Learning and Teaching, Valdosta State University
- Academic Technology Coordinator, Michigan State University
- ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, ONLINE LEARNING, University of Pennsylvania
- Coordinator, Online Learning, Community College of Philadelphia
- Associate Vice Provost, Online and Distance Education, NC State University
Well, you get the picture.
This was a quick and dirty search on a single site. There seems to be lots of opportunities at the intersection of learning and technology. (Including at my own institution).
Are you trying to recruit an instructional / learning designer?
Are you looking for an educational technologist to join your team?
Do you think that this shortage of trained learning designers will grow (I do), or do think we are in a learning designer bubble (I don't)?
Are we in a war for learning design talent?
