Print This

Title

Career Opportunities at the Intersection of Learning and Technology

A talent shortage?

By

Joshua Kim
March 8, 2018
Comments
 
 

This morning I saw a post on LInkedIn from Thomas Cavanagh, Vice Provost for Digital Learning at University of Central Florida (and an amazing leader), that read:

"We are currently searching for 5 instructional designer positions at #UCF! Be a part of one of the leading digital learning institutions in the nation. And, BTW, it was 73 degrees today without a cloud in the sky. Apply for each search separately for full consideration. Hope to see you in sunny Orlando! "

Wow. 5 instructional designer searches at UCF.

Tom's LinkedIn note made me wonder just how many open instructional design searches are going on?

A quick search on the Inside Higher Ed Careers site came back with pages and pages of results.  I'll highlight a few:

Well, you get the picture.

This was a quick and dirty search on a single site.  There seems to be lots of opportunities at the intersection of learning and technology.  (Including at my own institution).  

Are you trying to recruit an instructional / learning designer?  

Are you looking for an educational technologist to join your team?

Do you think that this shortage of trained learning designers will grow (I do), or do think we are in a learning designer bubble (I don't)?

Are we in a war for learning design talent?

 

Read more by

Joshua Kim

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Diving Beyond the Comfort Zone
Stock illustration of a ride-sharing system, with cars and passengers in colored bubbles.
My 2 Weeks as an Uber Driver
The Abominable White DNA Snowman

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Missed Opportunity
Career Opportunities at the Intersection of Learning and Technology
What’s in a Strategy?
Chasing the Lit Mag Photo Essay. 10
Other Duties as Assigned
Reflecting on the Original Big Idea for MOOCs

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top