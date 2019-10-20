A Conversation with a Young EdTech Professional and Future Online Graduate Student

At IHE, we tend to talk about online learning from the perspective of schools and professors and companies and programs. Seldom do we hear from our students and our potential students.

That is why I was excited when 23 year-old Anfernee Parker agreed to do this Q&A.

Actually, doubly excited - as Anfernee is not only a future online graduate student - he also works in the educational technology field as an Inside Sales Account Manager for Lenovo.

I first met Anfernee Parker (digitally) when he reached out to me to ask for some advice about low-residency master’s programs. I enjoyed speaking to Anfernee so much, that I asked if he’d be willing to turn our Zoom conversation into a Q&A.

Q1: Tell us about your job at Lenovo?

At Lenovo, I work as an inside sales representative covering higher education institution technology needs across a number of different states including New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, parts of Massachusetts, parts of Virginia, DC, and Maryland. I enjoy it so much because I just finished college in May of 2018 at High Point University.

The ability to interact with university professors and students on a near daily basis keeps me very grounded and allows me to feel a direct connection to the customers I serve. Whether it be comparing industry trends in the rapidly changing field of technology or developing solutions that will assist educators in research and student engagement, there never seems to be a shortage of opportunities for me to make a difference in the day to day schedules of the colleges I work with.

Q2: You are early in your career. Why have you decided to build a career working for a technology company in the higher education sector?

I truly believe that education is the foundation of our society. I’m sure, as you may agree Josh that the importance of equipping our college students to take on the world and come into their own begins with access to technology.

A large portion of the jobs that Gen Z students will be applying for once they finish school have not been created yet. Therefore, the need to innovate and foster a growth mindset is as high as ever. For higher education to continue to be effective, we must continue to push the limits of the technology available to our students.

With Lenovo, I can truly say that this company prioritizes pushing those limits and I feel like I am on the front lines of innovation. Being able to assist in making the college experience enriching for the students who will be working toward their next degree means everything to me. Building my career with Lenovo gives me the means to help these students.

Q3: What are your plans in regards to pursuing further education? What will determine the type of educational program or degree that you choose to pursue?

Furthering my own education will include learning a third language and enrolling in a master’s degree program that specializes in the global aspect of the business environment we live in. In what seems like a rapidly shrinking world in which international boundaries are being blurred, I am confident learning how to navigate globalism will be a key component of ensuring my company continues to be the #1 leader in technology on a global scale. Program flexibility that would allow me to continue working while providing me with in-person classroom time and an international focus will determine my MBA program selection.

Q4: Where do you see yourself career-wise at age 30?

Seven years from now, I see myself in a more active role in assisting our higher education institutions with building technology environments that will challenge the student body and provide them with the tools they need for both personal and career success. By the time I am 30, I will have achieved a personal goal of mine that every school I cover has at least one staff member that has met me in person and has a way to contact me when they need help or even ideas on how to engage their student body more effectively when it comes to technology. I just hope by then I will not have forgotten what it’s like to be a student (laughs).

Q5: What career advice would you have for students now in college, or recent graduates, who are also interested in technology and education?

The future is not determined and every day, students just like you are completing a project, developing an idea, or building something that is going to have a positive impact on the lives of many. You can find meaning in anything you do, you just have to look for it!