Title
A Day In the Life of a Vice Provost for Digital Learning
A master class in using Twitter by UCF’s Tom Cavanagh and team.
By
What happens when your partner, or your kids, are asked to explain your job?
Better yet, if you work in digital learning, ask your partner what they think you do all day long on campus.
The results are always interesting.
Digital learning higher education jobs are mostly about relationships. There are lots of conversations, e-mails, consultations. As a digital learning person goes on in their career, the percentage of time spent in conversation increases. (At least in my case). This makes our days more difficult to describe, and our partners (and kids) knowledge about what we do all day grows ever more hazy.
Thankfully, there is Dr. Tom Cavanagh, Vice Provost for Digital Learning at University of Central Florida, and Twitter.
Last week. Tom and his Division of Digital Learning team at the University of Central Florida, did a great thing. They followed Tom around to see what he did all day, took pictures, and shared them with the world.
As a sociologist, I’m always curious about how work works. Tom’s long day of connecting, talking, presenting, and listening mirrored what the work is really about.
I ended up watching Tom’s day in somewhat real time on Twitter that August 6th. Spending time on Twitter is something I rarely do. Twitter is sort of a last resort of scrolling for me. The place I turn when I don’t have the energy to read an article. The day-in-the-life of a Vice Provost for Digital Learning actually had me sort of riveted. I wanted to see what Tom was going to do next.
So much of the work of alt-acs and digital learning people is invisible. We mostly work to make our partners successful. I’d love to see more examples such as what Tom and his UCF team did to make how we do our work more transparent.
What is a typical day for you like?
Read more by
Topics
College Pages
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!