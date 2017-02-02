On Failing to Craft a Liberal Arts Curriculum From My Audiobook Collection

Would you be willing to engage with me in a thought experiment?

Take your book collection. Try to categorize your books by academic discipline. (To make this doable, let’s stick with our nonfiction books).

Does your book collection a liberal arts curriculum make?

I tried this experiment with my Audible audiobook collection. The last 7 years of my life have been my audiobook years. I’ve listened to lots of audiobooks - and a record of my reading is preserved on Audible.com

Figuring out how to categorize my audiobooks by academic discipline proved surprisingly difficult. Sociology / Anthropology became somewhat of a catchall category. Many of my books are cross-disciplinary. Some books don’t fit into academic disciplines at all - they are undisciplined.

Still, it was fun to go through 7 years of book listening. I love these books. Taken together, these books have built my understanding of the world.

Do I have enough books, and the right books, to construct an education around?

My sense is that this would be an impoverished education in the extreme.

Mostly, I’m struck by how limited the knowledge that is represented in my audiobook collection.

The social sciences over-represented, the arts and the humanities (as well as most of the life and physical sciences) go begging.

The lack of intellectual diversity as represented in my audiobook collection is frankly depressing.

Perhaps we read what we like, and like what we know.

I invite you to join me in this exercise. We promise not to judge (too harshly).

Business:

The Fourth Transformation: How Augmented Reality & Artificial Intelligence Will Change Everything

The Content Trap: A Strategist's Guide to Digital Change

Platform Revolution: How Networked Markets Are Transforming the Economy - and How to Make Them Work for You

Disrupted: My Misadventure in the Start-Up Bubble

Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt

Competing Against Luck: The Story of Innovation and Customer Choice

The Search: How Google & Its Rivals Rewrote the Rules of Business & Transformed Our Culture

Googled: The End of the World as We Know It

Working With You Is Killing Me: Freeing Yourself from Emotional Traps at Work

The Wal-Mart Effect

DisneyWar

The Long Tail: Why the Future of Business Is Selling Less of More

Go Put Your Strengths to Work: 6 Powerful Steps to Achieve Outstanding Performance

The Perfect Thing: How the iPod Shuffles Commerce, Culture, and Coolness

ZOOM: The Global Race to Fuel the Car of the Future

Chaos Monkeys: Obscene Fortune and Random Failure in Silicon Valley

Under New Management: How Leading Organizations Are Upending Business as Usual

The Great Fragmentation: And Why the Future of All Business Is Small

Move: Putting America's Infrastructure Back in the Lead

Leading Change

The Seventh Sense: Power, Fortune, and Survival in the Age of Networks

Buying In: The Secret Dialogue Between What We Buy and Who We Are

The Smartest Places on Earth: Why Rustbelts Are the Emerging Hotspots of Global Innovation

The Starfish and the Spider: The Unstoppable Power of Leaderless Organizations

Buyology: Truth and Lies About Why We Buy

Groundswell: Winning in a World Transformed by Social Technologies

Appetite for Self-Destruction: The Spectacular Crash of the Record Industry in the Digital Age

The Next 100 Years: A Forecast for the 21st Century

The 4-Hour Work Week: Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich

Linchpin: Are You Indispensable?

Trade-Off: Why Some Things Catch On, and Others Don't

Rework

Sonic Boom: Globalization at Mach Speed

Steve Jobs

Private Empire: ExxonMobil and American Power

Big Bang Disruption: Strategy in the Age of Devastating Innovation

Blockbusters: Hit-making, Risk-taking, and the Big Business of Entertainment

Thanks for the Feedback: The Science and Art of Receiving Feedback Well

What Stays in Vegas: The World of Personal Data - Lifeblood of Big Business - and the End of Privacy as We Know It

Dataclysm: Who We Are (When We Think No One's Looking)

Meatball Sundae

Economics:

An Extraordinary Time: The End of the Postwar Boom and the Return of the Ordinary Economy

The Wealth of Humans: Work, Power, and Status in the Twenty-first Century Work, Power, and Status in the Twenty-first Century

Age of Discovery: Navigating the Risks and Rewards of Our New Renaissance

Keynes Hayek: The Clash That Defined Modern Economics

Capital in the Twenty-First Century

Rise of the Robots: Technology and the Threat of a Jobless Future

Machines of Loving Grace: The Quest for Common Ground Between Humans and Robots

Humans Need Not Apply: A Guide to Wealth and Work in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

The End of Average: How We Succeed in a World That Values Sameness

American Amnesia: How the War on Government Led Us to Forget What Made America Rich

Popular Economics: What the Rolling Stones, Downton Abbey, and LeBron James Can Teach You About Economics

The Industries of the Future

Big Picture Economics: How to Navigate the New Global Economy

The Bet: Paul Ehrlich, Julian Simon, and Our Gamble over Earth's Future

Narconomics: How to Run a Drug Cartel

Why We Work

The Boom: How Fracking Ignited the American Energy Revolution and Changed the World

The End of Normal: The Great Crisis and the Future of Growth

The Glass Cage: Automation and Us

The Undercover Economist Strikes Back: How to Run - or Ruin - an Economy

How Music Got Free: The End of an Industry, the Turn of the Century, and the Patient Zero of Piracy

The Age of Oversupply: Overcoming the Greatest Challenge to the Global Economy

The Second Machine Age: Work, Progress, and Prosperity in a Time of Brilliant Technologies

Misbehaving: The Making of Behavioral Economics

The Master Switch: The Rise and Fall of Information Empires

The Misfit Economy: Lessons in Creativity from Pirates, Hackers, Gangsters, and Other Informal Entrepreneurs

Who Gets What - And Why: The New Economics of Matchmaking and Market Design

Average is Over: Powering America Beyond the Age of the Great Stagnation

No Ordinary Disruption: The Four Global Forces Breaking All the Trends

Plutocrats: The Rise of the New Global Super-Rich and the Fall of Everyone Else

Resource Revolution: How to Capture the Biggest Business Opportunity in a Century

The Haves and the Have Nots: A Brief and Idiosyncratic History of Global Inequality

The Price of Inequality: How Today's Divided Society Endangers Our Future

The Rational Optimist: How Prosperity Evolves

Freakonomics: A Rogue Economist Explores the Hidden Side of Everything

SuperFreakonomics

Think Like a Freak: The Authors of Freakonomics Offer to Retrain Your Brain

The Progress Paradox: How Life Gets Better While People Feel Worse

The New American Workplace

Zillow Talk: Rewriting the Rules of Real Estate

On the Wealth of Nations: Books That Changed the World

Richistan: A Journey Through the American Wealth Boom and the Lives of the New Rich

Connected: 24 Hours in the Global Economy

Wikinomics: How Mass Collaboration Changes Everything

The Big Con: How Washington Got Hoodwinked and Hijacked by Crackpot Economics

Discover Your Inner Economist

The Logic of Life: The Rational Economics of an Irrational World

Crunch

Hot, Flat, and Crowded: Why We Need a Green Revolution - and How It Can Renew America

Create Your Own Economy: The Path to Prosperity in a Disordered World

Cheap: The High Cost of Discount Culture

The Art of Making Money: The Story of a Master Counterfeiter

FREE: The Future of a Radical Price

Animal Spirits: How Human Psychology Drives the Economy, and Why It Matters for Global Capitalism

Slackonomics: Generation X in the Age of Creative Destruction

The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine

In Cheap We Trust: The Story of a Misunderstood American Virtue

Bad Samaritans: The Myth of Free Trade and the Secret History of Capitalism

False Economy: A Surprising Economic History of the World

The Great Reset: How New Ways of Living and Working Drive Post-Crash Prosperity

Aftershock: The Next Economy and America’s Future

Where Good Ideas Come From: The Natural History of Innovation

Spousonomics: Using Economics to Master Love, Marriage, and Dirty Dishes

Grand Pursuit: The Story of Economic Genius

The High-beta Rich: How the Manic Wealthy Will Take Us to the Next Boom, Bubble, and Bust

Stealth of Nations: The Global Rise of the Informal Economy

The Third Industrial Revolution: How Lateral Power Is Transforming Energy, the Economy, and the World

Time to Start Thinking: America in the Age of Descent

End This Depression Now!

What Money Can't Buy: The Moral Limits of Markets

The End of Money: Counterfeiters, Preachers, Techies, Dreamers--and the Coming Cashless Society

The Growth Map: Economic Opportunity in the BRICs and Beyond

Breakout Nations: In Pursuit of the Next Economic Miracles

Future Perfect: The Case for Progress in a Networked Age

Naked Statistics: Stripping the Dread from the Data

The Why Axis: Hidden Motives and the Undiscovered Economics of Everyday Life

A History of Future Cities

Unleashing the Second American Century: Four Forces for Economic Dominance

The Myth of America's Decline: Politics, Economics, and a Half Century of False Prophecies

History:

White Trash: The 400-Year Untold History of Class in America

The Rise and Fall of American Growth: The U.S. Standard of Living Since the Civil War

The Road Taken: The History and Future of America's Infrastructure

The Shape of the New: Four Big Ideas and How They Made the Modern World

Empire of Things: How We Became a World of Consumers, from the Fifteenth Century to the Twenty-First

Empire of Cotton: A Global History

The Taste of Conquest: The Rise and Fall of the Three Great Cities of Spice

SPQR: A History of Ancient Rome

The Age of Edison: Electric Light and the Invention of Modern America

The Race Underground: Boston, New York, and the Incredible Rivalry That Built America's First Subway

Time Travel: A History

How the West Won: The Neglected Story of the Triumph of Modernity

One Summer: America, 1927

The Dawn of Innovation: The First American Industrial Revolution

Engines of Change: A History of the American Dream in Fifteen Cars

A History of the World in 6 Glasses

1493: Uncovering the New World Columbus Created

Triumph of the City: How Our Greatest Invention Makes Us Richer, Smarter, Greener, Healthier, and Happier

Paper: Paging Through History

American Colossus: The Triumph of Capitalism, 1865-1900

The Untold History of the Potato

An Edible History of Humanity

The Invention of Air

The Ascent of Money: A Financial History of the World

Lafayette in the Somewhat United States

The Partly Cloudy Patriot

The Wordy Shipmates

Worlds at War: The 2,500-Year Struggle Between East and West

A Splendid Exchange: How Trade Shaped the World

America, 1908: The Making of a Modern Nation

The Birth of Plenty: How the Prosperity of the Modern World Was Created

Founding Brothers: The Revolutionary Generation

Alexander Hamilton

How to Be a Tudor: A Dawn-to-Dusk Guide to Tudor Life

The Americanization of Benjamin Franklin

A Thread Across the Ocean

1776

The Devil in the White City

Undaunted Courage

The Company: A Short History of a Revolutionary Idea

The Lost Painting: The Quest for a Caravaggio Masterpiece

Longitude: The True Story of a Lone Genius Who Solved the Greatest Scientific Problem of His Time

Imperial Grunts: The American Military on the Ground

Library: An Unquiet History

Andrew Jackson: His Life and Times

Noble Obsession: The Race to Unlock the Greatest Industrial Secret of the 19th Century

The Age of Napoleon

The Age of Shakespeare

Ponzi's Scheme: The True Story of a Financial Legend

Stealing God's Thunder: Benjamin Franklin's Lightning Rod and the Invention of America

The Americas: A Hemispheric History

People and Empires: A Short History of European Migration, Exploration, and Conquest, from Greece to the Present

The Triumph of the West: The Origin, Rise, and Legacy of Western Civilization

The Immortal Game

The Big Oyster: History on the Half Shell

Marie Antoinette: The Journey

An American Plague: The True and Terrifying Story of the Yellow Fever Epidemic of 1793

Mysteries of the Middle Ages

Pistol: The Life of Pete Maravich

Benjamin Franklin: An American Life

Higher: A Historic Race to the Sky and the Making of a City

Justinian's Flea: Plague, Empire, and the Birth of Europe

Shakespeare: The World as Stage

Mayflower: A Story of Courage, Community, and War

A Voyage Long and Strange: Rediscovering the New World

Angels and Ages: A Short Book About Darwin, Lincoln, and Modern Life

The Evolution of God

The Illustrious Dead: Napoleon, Typhus, and the Dream of World Conquest

The American Future: A History

Zero: The Biography of a Dangerous Idea

Crash Course: The American Automobile Industry's Road from Glory to Disaster

The Bagel: The Surprising History of a Modest Bread

Hamburger: A History

The Yugo: The Rise and Fall of the Worst Car in History

The Most Powerful Idea in the World: A Story of Steam, Industry, and Invention

Interstate 69: The Unfinished History of the Last Great American Highway

At Home: A Short History of Private Life

Why the West Rules - for Now: The Patterns of History, and What They Reveal About the Future

Unfamiliar Fishes

The Man Who Loved Books Too Much: The True Story of a Thief, a Detective, and a World of Literary Obsession

The Company Town: The Industrial Edens and Satanic Mills that Shaped the American Economy

In the Garden of Beasts: Love, Terror, and an American Family in Hitler's Berlin

Civilization: The West and the Rest

The Big Roads: The Untold Story of the Engineers, Visionaries, and Trailblazers Who Created the American Superhighways

Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln

Political Science:

This Brave New World: India, China and the United States

The Fix: How Nations Survive and Thrive in a World in Decline

The Quest: Energy, Security, and the Remaking of the Modern World

The Price of Prosperity: Why Rich Nations Fail and How to Renew Them

This Town: Two Parties and a Funeral - Plus, Plenty of Valet Parking! - in America's Gilded Capital

Game Change: Obama and the Clintons, McCain and Palin, and the Race of a Lifetime

Dreams and Shadows: The Future of the Middle East

The Rise and Fall of Nations: Forces of Change in the Post-Crisis World

Holy Cow!: An Indian Adventure

The World Is Flat: A Brief History of the 21st Century

Chatter: Dispatches from the Secret World of Global Eavesdropping

Ghost Fleet: A Novel of the Next World War

China, Inc.

America's Bitter Pill: Money, Politics, Backroom Deals, and the Fight to Fix Our Broken Healthcare System

Fiasco: The American Military Adventure in Iraq

Brazil: The Troubled Rise of a Global Power

The Places in Between

Planet India: How the Fastest Growing Democracy Is Transforming America and the World

Brazillionaires

Three Cups of Tea: One Man's Mission to Fight Terrorism and Build Nations

The Elephant and the Dragon: The Rise of India and China, and What It Means for All of Us

Ask a Mexican

Spook Country

The Atomic Bazaar: The Rise of the Nuclear Poor

China Road: A Journey into the Future of a Rising Power

Hog Pilots, Blue Water Grunts

Imperial Life in the Emerald City

The Shadow Factory: The Ultra-Secret NSA from 9/11 to the Eavesdropping on America

Social Security Works!: Why Social Security Isn't Going Broke and How Expanding It Will Help Us All

Gomorrah: A Personal Journey into the Violent International Empire of Naples' Organized Crime System

McMafia: A Journey Through the Global Criminal Underworld

The Nine: Inside the Secret World of the Supreme Court

Factory Girls: From Village to City in a Changing China

Out of Mao's Shadow: The Struggle for the Soul of a New China

The Gamble

A Brief History of France: Brief Histories

France on the Brink, Second Edition

The Fourth Star: Four Generals and the Epic Struggle for the Future of the United States Army

Crude World: The Violent Twilight of Oil

The Sex Lives of Cannibals: Adrift in the Equatorial Pacific

Our Patchwork Nation: The Surprising Truth about the 'Real' America

Travels in Siberia

The Big Thirst: The Secret Life and Turbulent Future of Water

Made in Britain: How the Nation Earns Its Living

Boomerang: Travels in the New Third World

Pity the Billionaire: The Unexpected Resurgence of the American Right

Why Nations Fail: The Origins of Power, Prosperity, and Poverty

Little America: The War within the War for Afghanistan

Red Ink: Inside the High-Stakes Politics of the Federal Budget

Borderless Economics: Chinese Sea Turtles, Indian Fridges, and the New Fruits of Global Capitalism

Command and Control: Nuclear Weapons, the Damascus Accident, and the Illusion of Safety

Double Down: Game Change 2012

American Nations: A History of the Eleven Rival Regional Cultures of North America

The Upside of Down: Why the Rise of the Rest is Good for the West

Psychology, Cognitive Science, and Behavioral Economics:

How We Learn: The Surprising Truth About When, Where, and Why It Happens

Make It Stick: The Science of Successful Learning

Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth, and Happiness

Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions

Invisible Influence: The Hidden Forces That Shape Behavior

The Gift of Failure: How the Best Parents Learn to Let Go So Their Children Can Succeed

Red Team: How to Succeed by Thinking Like the Enemy

Messy: The Power of Disorder to Transform Our Lives

Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking

Presence: Bringing Your Boldest Self to Your Biggest Challenges

Reclaiming Conversation: The Power of Talk in a Digital Age

Success and Luck: Good Fortune and the Myth of Meritocracy

How to Raise an Adult: Break Free of the Overparenting Trap and Prepare Your Kid for Success

Smarter Faster Better: The Secrets of Being Productive in Life and Business

Blindspot

Superforecasting: The Art and Science of Prediction

Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World

The Organized Mind: Thinking Straight in the Age of Information Overload

Foolproof: Why Safety Can Be Dangerous and How Danger Makes Us Safe

Beyond Measure: The Big Impact of Small Changes

Influence: Science and Practice

Kidding Ourselves: The Hidden Power of Self-Deception

Humans Are Underrated: What High Achievers Know That Brilliant Machines Never Will

The Up Side of Down: Why Failing Well Is the Key to Success

The Norm Chronicles: Stories and Numbers About Danger and Death

The Small Big: Small Changes That Spark Big Influence

The Impulse Society: America in the Age of Instant Gratification

David and Goliath: Underdogs, Misfits, and the Art of Battling Giants

Curious: The Desire to Know and Why Your Future Depends on It

The Signal and the Noise: Why So Many Predictions Fail - but Some Don't

The Tastemakers: Why We’re Crazy for Cupcakes but Fed Up with Fondue (Plus Baconomics, Superfoods, and Other Secrets from the World of Food Trends)

You're Wearing That?: Understanding Mothers and Daughters in Conversation

Stumbling on Happiness

Mommies Who Drink: Sex, Drugs, and Other Distant Memories of an Ordinary Mom

Mindset: The New Psychology of Success

Sidetracked: Why Our Decisions Get Derailed, and How We Can Stick to the Plan

Social Intelligence: The New Science of Human Relationships

The Drunkard's Walk: How Randomness Rules Our Lives

Sway: The Irresistible Pull of Irrational Behavior

Outliers: The Story of Success

The Impulse Factor: The Hidden Force Behind the Choices We Make

Why We Make Mistakes

Adapt: Why Success Always Starts with Failure

The Survivors Club: The Secrets and Science that Could Save Your Life

How We Decide

Do Gentlemen Really Prefer Blondes?: Bodies, Brains, and Behavior---The Science Behind Sex, Love and Attraction

The Science of Fear: Why We Fear the Things We Should Not - and Put Ourselves in Great Danger

What the Dog Saw: And Other Adventures

Teacher Man

Mind Wide Open: Your Brain and the Neuroscience of Everyday Life

On Intelligence

The Female Brain

Super Crunchers

The Stuff of Thought: Language as a Window into Human Nature

Kluge: The Haphazard Construction of the Human Mind

Gut Feelings: The Intelligence of the Unconscious

The Element: How Finding Your Passion Changes Everything

Black Box Thinking: Why Most People Never Learn from Their Mistakes - But Some Do

Invisibles: The Power of Anonymous Work in an Age of Relentless Self-Promotion

Brain Rules: 12 Principles for Surviving and Thriving at Work, Home, and School

Welcome to Your Brain: Why You Lose Your Car Keys but Never Forget How to Drive and Other Puzzles of Everyday Life

Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us

The Male Brain: A Breakthrough Understanding of How Men and Boys Think

Switch: How to Change Things When Change Is Hard

The Brain That Changes Itself: Personal Triumphs from the Frontiers of Brain Science

Cognitive Surplus: Creativity and Generosity in a Connected Age

Click: The Magic of Instant Connections

The Genius in All of Us: Why Everything You've Been Told about Genetics, Talent and IQ is Wrong

Being Wrong: Adventures in the Margin of Error

The Upside of Irrationality: The Unexpected Benefits of Defying Logic at Work and at Home

The Power of Pull: How Small Moves, Smartly Made, Can Set Big Things in Motion

Overwhelmed: Work, Love, and Play When No One Has the Time

How Pleasure Works: The New Science of Why We Like What We Like

The Secret Life of the Grown-Up Brain: The Surprising Talents of the Middle-Aged Mind

Why We Buy

The Art of Choosing

The Invisible Gorilla: And Other Ways Our Intuitions Deceive Us

On Second Thought: Outsmarting Your Mind's Hard-Wired Habits

Blunder: Why Smart People Make Bad Decisions

The Price of Everything: Solving the Mystery of Why We Pay What We Do

The Information: A History, a Theory, a Flood

Everything Is Obvious: Once You Know the Answer

The Man Who Lied to his Laptop: What Machines Teach Us About Human Relationships

The Optimism Bias: A Tour of the Irrationally Positive Brain

Now You See It: How the Brain Science of Attention Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Learn

The Better Angels of Our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined

Too Big To Know: Rethinking Knowledge Now That the Facts Aren't the Facts, Experts Are Everywhere, and the Smartest Person in the Room Is the Room

Situations Matter: Understanding How Context Transforms Your World

Imagine: How Creativity Works

The Honest Truth About Dishonesty: How We Lie to Everyone - Especially Ourselves

Willpower: Rediscovering the Greatest Human Strength

Monkey Mind: A Memoir of Anxiety

The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business

Subliminal: How Your Unconscious Mind Rules Your Behavior

Redirect: The Surprising New Science of Psychological Change

What Makes Your Brain Happy and Why You Should Do the Opposite

To Sell Is Human: The Surprising Truth about Moving Others

On Looking: Eleven Walks with Expert Eyes

Attached: The New Science of Adult Attachment and How It Can Help You Find - and Keep - Love

Teaching Minds: How Cognitive Science Can Save Our Schools

Decisive: How to Make Better Choices in Life and Work

Contagious: Why Things Catch On

Science and Technology

The Gene: An Intimate History

The Powerhouse: Inside the Invention of a Battery to Save the World

Stuff Matters: Exploring the Marvelous Materials That Shape Our Man-Made World

Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet

The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer

What Technology Wants

The Well-Dressed Ape: A Natural History of Myself

The World Without Us

Why Do Men Have Nipples?

The Evolution of Everything: How New Ideas Emerge

What Should We Be Worried About?: Real Scenarios That Keep Scientists Up at Night

Consider the Fork: A History of How We Cook and Eat

Animals in Translation: Using the Mysteries of Autism to Decode Animal Behavior

The Ghost Map

The Family That Couldn't Sleep: A Medical Mystery

The Demon Under The Microscope

Scourge: The Once and Future Threat of Smallpox

Why Beautiful People Have More Daughters

Proust Was a Neuroscientist

Bonk: The Curious Coupling of Science and Sex

Your Inner Fish: A Journey into the 3.5-Billion-Year History of the Human Body

Animals Make Us Human

Inside of a Dog: What Dogs See, Smell, and Know

Fly by Wire: The Geese, the Glide, the Miracle on the Hudson

E=mc2: A Biography of the World's Most Famous Equation

Electric Universe: The Shocking True Story of Electricity

The Canon: A Whirligig Tour of the Beautiful Basics of Science

Uranium: War, Energy, and the Rock That Shaped the World

Packing for Mars: The Curious Science of Life in the Void

Four Fish: The Future of the Last Wild Food

The Disappearing Spoon: And Other True Tales of Madness, Love, and the History of the World from the Periodic Table of the Elements

Plastic: A Toxic Love Story

Wicked Bugs: The Louse That Conquered Napoleon’s Army and Other Diabolical Insects

The Violinist's Thumb: And Other Lost Tales of Love, War, and Genius, as Written by Our Genetic Code

Gulp: Adventures on the Alimentary Canal

Salt Sugar Fat: How the Food Giants Hooked Us

What's a Dog For?: The Surprising History, Science, Philosophy, and Politics of Man's Best Friend

Why Did the Chicken Cross the World?: The Epic Saga of the Bird That Powers Civilization

Sociology / Anthropology: