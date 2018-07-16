Title
How 'The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs' Makes Academic Life Look Awesome
Why reading about paleontology will make you want to go to grad school.
By
The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs: A New History of a Lost World by Steve Brusatte
Published in April of 2018.
I don’t know anything about dinosaurs. Actually, I didn’t know anything about dinosaurs.
After reading Brusatte’s accessible, enthusiastic, but not-dumbed-down primer The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs, I feel as if I know quite a lot.
This may be a classic case of the dangers of acquiring a little knowledge. When you don’t know much about a subject, it easy to feel as if you know almost everything there is to know after reading a single book.
So in this review, I will not regale you with stories of how dinosaurs evolved, how they hunted, why they got so large, and how they became extinct. Although I could. Nor will I explain in great detail how birds evolved from dinosaurs. How birds are dinosaurs! Although you would be impressed with my arguments.
The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs may be the best book on dinosaurs ever written for a popular audience. I have no idea, as this is the only book on dinosaurs that I’ve ever read. Unless you count reading Michael Crichton’s Jurassic Park when I was a junior in college (history major).
What I’m sure of is that The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs is one of the most enthusiastic books ever written on the joys of grad school, and the pleasures of being an academic.
After reading this book I wanted to either: A) Get a PhD in paleontology, or B) Hang out with a paleontologist.
Brusatte (Columbia PhD, 2012) makes the life of an academic seem less like a job, and more like an incredible adventure of exotic travel combined with world-changing discoveries. Paleontologist’s get to tromp around the globe digging up bones and unearthing fossils, all while debating the history of evolution over beers and spicy food with the world’s coolest academics.
So much of academia nowadays is doom and gloom. On the day I wrote this review, Bryan Alexander came out with a new piece - which is really difficult to argue with by the way - on how American higher ed is overbuilt.
I have no idea if the job market for paleontologists is better than that of other PhDs. If paleontology grad students make it through their PhDs faster than everyone else. If the discipline of paleontology is as vibrant and exciting as Brusatte, a professor at the University of Edinburgh, makes it seem.
I do know that this is a book with zero hand-wringing about academia. This is a book that details the pure joy of discovering an academic discipline, and then spending one’s life within a community of scholars engaged in an ongoing series of rich intellectual debates.
We need more book-length defenses of the wonders of academic disciplines, and the pleasures of academic life.
The Rise and Fall of the Dinosaurs is a great book to read if you just might be interested in dinosaurs. I imagine that if this book was passed out to every incoming first year student that we may see a surge in major switching.
What are your favorite popular science books written by professors?
What are you reading?
Read more by
Topics
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!