Print This

Title

Pictures of Academic Laptop Lids

Tweeted pictures in response to my question about how academics decorate their laptops.

By

Joshua Kim
April 16, 2019
Comments
 
 

In What's On Your Laptop Lid? I asked what's on your laptop lid?

Here are the laptop lid pictures that folks tagged me at @joshmkim.  

Dr. Berenson, a professor in the psychology department at Gettysburg College, sent me a poster for the research paper that she did with her students called, What You Don't Know About Motivational Laptop Stickers.

Keep em coming.  

What's on your laptop lid?

Read more by

Joshua Kim

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Herb Childress discusses his new book, 'The Adjunct Underclass'

Federal granting agencies and lawmakers step up scrutiny of foreign research collaborations

Report recommends Congress cap borrowing by parents of college students

Ohio colleges learn personal messages and information boost summer enrollments

Study argues that law schools limit black enrollment through the LSAT

Study finds women dropping out of premed science courses at higher rates than men

Three subtle forces weakening academic freedom (opinion)

Monday at AACC | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Barnard suspends police officers after incident with black student

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Subtle Erosion of Academic Freedom
It's ‘Never Enough’
Who Owns the Bachelor's Degree?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Monday at AACC
Pictures of Academic Laptop Lids
How Does It Feel? Getting Your Brand Beyond Facts and Figures
Race, Gender and Geography
Dispatches From the AACC
A Book Addict's Defense of the Smartphone
Back to Top