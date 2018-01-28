Purchased Twitter Followers and Alt-Acs

“No one will take you seriously if you don’t have a noteworthy presence,” said Jason Schenker, an economist who specializes in economic forecasting and has purchased at least 260,000 followers.

NYTimes, 1/27/18 The Follower Factory

Do academics ever buy Twitter followers?

Did you see the May 2017 Atlantic article by Oliver Bateman? - The Young Academic's Twitter Conundrum.

That article does a good job in exploring the benefits and risks of academic social media presence.

What is clear is that, when done well and handled carefully, a large social media presence can be beneficial to academics. The benefits to alternative academics of investing in social media may be even great than for traditional academics.

Alt-acs, after all, tend to have careers where advancement is related more to impact than research productivity. Being connected to a large network of peers via social media may be more beneficial to an alternative academic than a publication in a peer reviewed journal. (We should unpack this hypothesis).

Without clear career advancement milestones such as tenure and promotion, an alternative academic may be tempted to use purchased Twitter followers as a signifier of impact.

To be clear, I don’t know of any cases of alt-acs buying Twitter followers. I’m just saying that there may be some structural career incentives at work that would tempt an alt-ac to do so.

Do you see any correlation between number of Twitter followers and alt-ac career success?

Which way would the causal arrow point?

Did you find this post through my @joshmkim Twitter feed? (Read shameless half-disguised effort to attract more Twitter followers).

What has been the impact of Twitter on your career?

How many Twitter followers do you have?