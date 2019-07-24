Title
'Superpower,' Energy and Academic Transformation
Wind power, higher ed, and the five stages of driving change.
By
Superpower: One Man's Quest to Transform American Energy by Russell Gold
Published in June of 2019.
Our IHE community will appreciate Gold’s Superpower on at least two levels.
The first is where the book fits into our broader understanding of energy. There seems to be a considerable Venn diagram overlap between those who are curious about energy, and those who work in higher ed.
Academics who spend their days teaching Shakespeare or writing down mathematical proofs seem to be strangely well informed about the details of energy production, distribution, and consumption. Interest in alternative energy sources runs remarkably high among university people.
Superpower helped me round out my understanding of both the role of renewable energy and the grid system.
The book is an excellent follow-up and companion to Gold’s 2014 book The Boom: How Fracking Ignited the American Energy Revolution and Changed the World.
I’d add Superpower to my list of must-read books about the future of energy.
The second level that higher ed readers of Superpower will appreciate the book is as a story of change management.
The quest to transform American energy is the story of an effort to build a set of cross-state power lines. This project would enable the US to accelerate the transition from gas and coal generation plants to renewable energy.
Anyone who has ever tried to lead a transformation on their campus will be familiar with the five stages of change management that Gold describes in Superpower. These stages are:
1: Euphoria
2: Despair
3: The Search for the Guilty
4: Punishment of the Innocent
5: Glory for the Uninvolved
In my higher ed career, I’ve been the victim and the beneficiary of all of these stages.
There is a movement within higher ed these days that reminds me of the renewable energy movement that Gold describes in Superpower.
Our movement is to radically lower the cost of higher education, through the introduction of high-quality and lower cost online programs and the push for open educational resources. Part of our movement is to ensure that education is a relational enterprise, where the needs of educators and learners (not companies and administrators) are put at the center.
Every big effort to change the university status quo is likely to run into the five stages listed above.
Reading Superpower is a useful reminder that changing how the US produces and consumes electricity will be at least as difficult as changing our system of higher education.
A terrific book, highly recommended.
What are you reading?
What are you reading?
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Dispute over federal rules on state authorization imperils thousands of California students
Penn Law condemns Amy Wax's recent comments on race and immigration as others call for her ouster
At Hopkins, 1 Professor Is Fired and Another Resigns
Philosophers should not be sanctioned for their positions on sex and gender (opinion)
Five things faculty members should do now to help create a more equitable workplace (opinion)
Lawyer attempts first-ever class action lawsuit for college students accused of sexual assault
Florida governor signs tough new hazing law
NCAA suspends DePaul head men's basketball coach for three games
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!