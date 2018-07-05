A Video of My Audiobooks

How do we make visible our digital libraries?

This is an important question for book lovers who have made the transition from atoms to bits.

Our physical book colleagues have offices and homes lined with bookshelves. We can peruse their collections. We can compare their books to our own. We can ask to borrow a book. They can lend us their books.

Digital book people have none of these advantages.

My audiobook library consists of 691 titles. The entire collection takes up over 206 GB of space.

One idea I had was to make a movie - a visual representation - of my audiobook library. In 4 minutes you can see all the books that I’ve listened to.

Do we share any books in common? Common audiobooks?

How might you represent and make visible your own library of books?