Print This

Title

A Video of My Audiobooks

The challenge of making visible our digital libraries.

By

Joshua Kim
July 5, 2018
Comments
 
 

How do we make visible our digital libraries?

This is an important question for book lovers who have made the transition from atoms to bits.

Our physical book colleagues have offices and homes lined with bookshelves. We can peruse their collections. We can compare their books to our own. We can ask to borrow a book. They can lend us their books.

Digital book people have none of these advantages.

My audiobook library consists of 691 titles.  The entire collection takes up over 206 GB of space.

One idea I had was to make a movie - a visual representation - of my audiobook library.  In 4 minutes you can see all the books that I’ve listened to.

Do we share any books in common?  Common audiobooks?

How might you represent and make visible your own library of books?

 

 

Read more by

Joshua Kim

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

It's Time to Talk Sustainability
Some Questions for Assessophiles
The Neglected Implications of Grant Culture

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Vive la Nap!
A Video of My Audiobooks
Auletta's Excellent 'Frenemies' and the World of Higher Ed Advertising
It's the Attention Economy, and It's Stupid
Understanding Your School’s Visibility Chasm
10 Crappy Technologies

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top