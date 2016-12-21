A Visual Guide to My 2016 Year in Reading

I’m thinking that my invitation to participate in the NYTimes Year In Reading was accidentally sent to Newt Gingrich.

Newt seems to have read only one book in 2016 - Daniel Silva’s The Black Widow - which he found so good that he plans to reread the book over the Christmas Holiday.

In fairness, I’m also a big fan of the Gabriel Allon - that rare combination of art restorer and Israeli assassin - and on Newt’s recommendation I also plan to read The Black Widow before the end of Hanukkah.

Since I’m assuming that the Times wanted to publish my 2016 book list, but can no longer do so because of the pesky print edition, I will instead share my list in this space.