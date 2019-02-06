Title
Why Reading ‘Never Split the Difference’ Is Helpful for Negotiating Academic Life
What the FBI’s former top international hostage negotiator can teach us about surviving academia.
By
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It by Chris Voss and Tahl Raz
Published in May of 2016.
Everything is a negotiation. And most of the advice we’ve been given about negotiating is wrong.
Those are the two core messages that the FBI’s former top international hostage negotiator, Chris Voss, seeks to impart in Never Split the Difference.
The idea that we should approach social interactions as negotiations will feel distasteful to many. According to Voss, that is because we misunderstand what a negotiation is.
A negotiation, at its root, is an opportunity to share information. The way that each negotiation should be approached is through a commitment to empathy.
It is not necessary that you agree with anything that your negotiation partner says, thinks or does. What only matters is that you can listen intently, and then communicate in a way that demonstrates that you are hearing what matters to your partner.
Never Split the Difference provides the reader with a series of straightforward and actionable negotiating strategies. Each chapter starts with an example from Voss’ career negotiating for the release of hostages, and then applies those lessons to business and personal settings.
We learn about the power of mirroring, which is basically as simple as repeating back what your negotiating partner is saying. Other lessons include why it is better for your negotiating partner to say “no” rather than yes, as no provides both new information and a firm place to start.
In any negotiation, you never want your partner to say “your right” - as that is an easy way to signal agreement without commitment. What you want to hear is “that’s right,” as those words indicate that your partner has internalized a shared point.
In reading Never Split the Difference, I kept wondering how FBI hostage negotiations would hold up to the brutal reality of academia?
Securing the release of hostages from bank robbers and terrorists is one thing. Negotiating committee assignments and teaching schedules are orders of magnitude more difficult.
I do have a serious higher ed reaction to this book. And that reaction is “wow.”
Learning how to negotiate effectively seems like the most important set of skills that so many of us in academia should build. And yet, in all my years of attending numerous higher education professional development workshops and events, I’ve never had systematic training in negotiation. Have you?
Nor did I receive any formal training in negotiation in grad school.
As alternative academics, most of our work involves negotiating. Our days are spent trying to understand the needs and goals of our campus partners - and then translating those goals into actions, programs, and initiatives.
Alternative academics rarely, if ever, do anything on our own. All of our academic work is with professors, other non-faculty educators, and campus organizations. We can only be effective in moving things forward if we can contribute to other people on campus reaching their goals.
Asking my online education and learning innovation communities, should we stop talking so much about what we are doing on our campuses, and start spending our conference/convening time on getting trained up in negotiations?
Programs in negotiation seem to be mostly aimed at the business and executive communities. Therefore, they are expensive.
Reading Never Split the Difference is a great place to start. But I suspect that building effective negotiation muscles will take more than a single book - no matter how good that book might be.
What has been your formal training in negotiation?
What books on effective negotiation practices would you recommend?
What are you reading?
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
WTF Is Going on at Wright State? | Just Visiting
Division, investigations, faculty departures… What is going on in Hope College's music department?
California's online community college finds its leader: Heather Hiles
Professors express concern about comments on blackface incidents in book by leader of a Canadian uni
“I Wasn’t Trained for This.” | Confessions of a Community College Dean
Hampshire College won't admit additional students
American Library Association criticized for response to racism complaint
Competency-based education requires instructors to alter teaching approach
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!