Title
Will Tomorrow's College Students Not Know How to Use Physical Keyboards?
Weak signals from Japan.
By
Recently, I ran across an article on Hacker News (do you read Hacker News?) from a Japanese news site: A New Digital Divide: Young People Who Can’t Use Keyboards. Apparently, a growing number of Japanese students never learned to type of a physical keyboard, having only been exposed to small virtual keyboards on their smartphones.
"As smartphones have become extremely convenient, a growing number of students have never laid their hands on a personal computer.”
Makes sense. We know that the smartphone generation has little use for e-mail. That mobile has taken over social media. That apps have replaced the browser.
A laptop seems like such an essential educational tool that I’ve always thought it would persist in higher ed, even as everything else went mobile. Let gaming and communication and social media and shopping and music and video and shopping and photos go mobile - but education would always need the laptop.
The reason that the computer will persist in higher education, I thought, is the keyboard.
College is - or at least should be - much about writing. Writing is embedded, entangled, and infused into every part of the curriculum.
The centrality of writing is even more apparent in online than in residential education. Online courses live and die in discussion boards and other asynchronous channels of communication.
But what happens to this “computers will live in higher ed because of the keyboard” theory when incoming students come to campus without ever having used computer? What happens when they never had to learn to type on a physical keyboard, because they have never needed to use a physical keyboard?
Maybe we can imagine a college education mediated by a smartphone. But this is not a happy thought. Critical thinking and writing are inseparable. Smartphones don’t have the real estate to develop thought. A graduate who does not write using a physical keyboard, who only communicates in the modes enabled by the smartphone, cannot be said to be an educated person.
The Japanese newspaper article does not tell us how prevalent this keyboarding disfluency is among Japanese college students. Maybe this is not really a big deal. Or maybe this is one of those weak signals that we should be paying attention. I don’t know.
What have you observed of the keyboarding skills among recent cohorts of students?
Have you witnessed the ability of students to type eroding in the face of the smartphone tsunami, and the triumph of the app over the browser?
Is typing a class that we need to bring back to higher ed? (If it ever existed as a class, I don’t know).
Will computers with physical keyboard every disappear from campus?
Read more by
Topics
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!