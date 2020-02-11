Calling All Guest Bloggers!

Join us as a guest blogger at University of Venus at Inside Higher Ed and join a community of people who care deeply about equity, diversity, and inclusion and the future of higher ed. The University of Venus is an Education Writer’s Association award-winning, peer-reviewed blog bringing together GenX women in higher education from around the globe. We launched in January 2010 and have hosted over 65 writers from more than 25 countries. Our writers have gone on to write op-ed pieces for Inside Higher Ed, The Chronicle of Higher Education, The Washington Post, University Affairs (Canada), USA Today, The Huffington Post, and The Guardian (UK).

Posts should focus on current issues in higher education and should be no longer than 750 words. Most of our posts are written in a first-person narrative style to encourage a broader reach to a more general audience but we also welcome research-based posts. (Note – Although our focus is on GenX women, we publish posts from writers of all ages and genders.)

SUBMISSIONS

Send an email to [email protected] with the following:

Attach your post to the email in Microsoft Word format.

The subject line of your email should include your first and last name: example – Mary Churchill Submission.

Provide a brief biography of yourself (approx. 2-3 sentences) – include links to your own blog if you have one and contact info if you are open to readers contacting you.

We invite you to go through our website and to submit posts for upcoming months. Inquiries can be directed to Mary Churchill at [email protected]

Follow us online at: http://www.insidehighered.com/blogs/university_of_venus

Join our community of over 1,300 members on Facebook at: University of Venus

Join our 2,000+ followers on Twitter at: @UVenus