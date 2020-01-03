Print

Title

A Grant Application

The Research Grants Budget Justification Template.

By

Lauryl Tucker
September 27, 2020
 
 

This form—applying for a small grant to support hiring a professional indexer for my book in the spring—asked me to submit my budget for the last grant I received from the University Research Grants Committee, whether or not I’d ever applied for such a grant before (*required question). It felt somewhat exposing to submit a completely blank document just to get the form turned in, so I made a fake budget for an imaginary retroactive grant covering the COVID summer.

 

Research Grants Budget Justification Template

 

Project Title: Help It’s 2020

Project dates: 3/1/20-vaccine

 

Budget:

Description

Subtotal

Bourbon, not for Child, but for his parents, and only (well, mostly) after he’s in bed. At least never before lunch.

500

Acting classes (so that I can convincingly say things to Child about the natural sciences, for example: “Yes, son, all of this [vague gesture with a corncob pipe I suddenly carry] is limestone, even some of the trees.”

1900

Supplies for home-brewing kombucha, a 3AM brainstorm that produced one large batch of pineapple-flavored vinegar, which we all pretended was “awesome kombucha,” the benefits we could all feel in our “gut health”

39

Tums antacid chews for effects of “gut health”

2.99

Mail-order monthly chemistry sets that teach lessons about molecules which are far beyond Child’s capacity to understand, but which delight him when “OMG LOOK IT TURNS BLUE!!!”

39/month, for ever

Supplies for family cutting our own hair

23

Hats, large high-coverage hats that obscure what we assure you are really wonderful, flattering haircuts

12

1000-piece Jigsaw puzzles (13 and counting)

250

All the board games in the universe

600

Various pillows and stands and ergonomic gadgetry that aim to make it not-unendurable to use the awkwardly-high kitchen table as a desk

75

Various Pokémon things

Lost track

Minecraft things

40?

A skateboard? You want a skateboard? Of course! Brilliant! Yes! Let’s! (single use)

50

A giant kite? Yes! Genius! I’m sure we’ll use it every day! (single use)

30

Embroidery kit: “I think this will help me calm down in the evenings” (single-use)

45

30 orders of Those Muffins From the Farmers Market (“I fing thezhe will helf mwh ghalm dowmph in thefghenings”)

300

Subscription to online exercise program with the cheerful lady (“Chalene”) who encourages us to “go lower,” despite our breathless repeated objections that we cannot go any lower, not with this muffin in our hand, no way no how. (single use)

29

Bourbon (did I mention? But this is the lunchtime bourbon.)

50

Let’s make our own clothes!!!!

What are numbers, really.

Therapy

1000

 

Budget Justification:

I’d like to justify this, I really would, but I need to get to that one muffin b/c it’s the bourbon-soaked muffin we made last night and I can’t let Child reach it. I think all of the things up there will yield maybe a chapter of Scholarly Writing? And a new syllabus? Howzaboutit? 

Dr. Lauryl Tucker is an Associate Professor of English at The University of the South (Sewanee) in Sewanee, Tennessee. Her scholarship focuses on gender and humor and she teaches courses in modern/contemporary British and Irish literature. She can be found on Twitter at @LaurylTucker

 

Read more by

Lauryl Tucker

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Students focus too much on grades to the detriment of learning (essay)

Trump administration proposes major overhaul to student visa rules

College football is a symptom of many of society's worst problems, not central to the democracy (let

Why Can't My New Employees Write? | Just Visiting

Trump's claim about saving HBCUs was false, but his administration has largely backed sector

Students in great need of mental health support during pandemic

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Faculty members struggle with burnout

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

L’Affaire Krug and Contemporary Wokeism
Colleges Can Help Resolve Our Racial Crisis
Why America Needs College Football

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

‘Long Way Up’ and Higher Ed During COVID-19
Bread and Circuses and Tailgating and Pigskins
A Grant Application
Baselines
Predicting Higher Ed’s Post Pandemic Future: Futile or Fruitful?
Beyond Crisis Communications
Back to Top