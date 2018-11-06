Title
Higher Ed Innovation Roundup 6.11.18
Eliminating manels, College via app, Single moms on campus
Welcome to the Higher Ed Innovation Roundup
- A Speaker’s Bureau for Academic Women?
- It’s clear from recent action from female historians that we need to diversify “manels” (all male panels) in higher ed. Female historians took the matter into their own hands and created Women Also Know History, a searchable online database inspired in part by Women Also Know Stuff which focuses on the work of female political sciences. We need an online speakers bureau for women in higher ed. Let’s call it Academic Women. It would be an academic version of Bobbie Carlton’s Innovation Women: an online speakers bureau for entrepreneurial and technical women. We need this for all of higher ed, not just history and political science. I would add that we also need this for academics of color. The days of all male, all white panels need to be a thing of the past.
- Choosing College with an App
- BestFit is an app designed to help high school students find an institution that fits them best. It connects high school students with first-generation college students through an online interface. The app allows students to ask these “near-peer mentors” casual questions about what college life is really like. The app was designed by the winners of the Teachers College EdTEch Innovation award.
- Supporting Single Mothers in Higher Ed.
- As we know, when we support a mother, we are supporting multiple generations. According to a recent report from the Institute for Women’s Policy Research (IWPR) only 8 percent of single mothers who enroll in college earn an associate or bachelor’s degree within six years. What can higher ed do to improve this situation? Partner with child care providers to provide access to high quality, low cost, on campus child care. Provide case management to single mothers - we could start by creating indicators and flags in our student success systems (Starfish, Mapworks, etc.) to make sure we are giving extra attention to single moms (and dads). We can also make sure that our campuses are family-friendly and welcoming to students with kids.
What did I miss? What should I cover next week? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter @mary_churchill.
Mary Churchill leads strategy and community engagement for the newly launched Wheelock College of Education and Human Development at Boston University. She is also on the board of the Massachusetts A.C.E. Network of Women Leaders in Higher Education and involved with A.C.E.'s Moving the Needle initiative focused on advancing women leaders in higher education.
Read more by
Topics
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!