Title
Summer 2020 Escape
COVID coping mechanisms.
How is life in the middle of a global pandemic? How have you managed to take care of yourself this summer? Are you finding ways to escape?
Lee Skallerup Bessette, Georgetown University, USA
When all of this started, I wrote on my blog almost daily. It was my way of trying to process everything that was going on. I baked bread. I started to sew. As time wore on, I found other projects to keep me busy, like The Data-Sitters Club. Nothing like nerding out over YA books from my youth with friends to keep you both busy, but also connected. I work in faculty development and online learning, so you can imagine, my job has been really demanding since this all started. But the most important thing that has happened to help get through all this is being able to coach swimming again. Being outside, on deck, coaching the kids, has done wonders for my mental health, not to mention my kids’ mental health. For two and a half hours every morning, life feels a little more normal for all of us.
Niya Bond, The University of Maine, USA
Even though lately, it often feels like the world is falling apart around me--socially, politically, economically, virally, being home the last few months has provided me with some kind of self-care superpower--allowing me to more fully engage my personal interests, to compartmentalize constructively, to make more out of all the moments in my day. Perhaps this is a biologically induced self-defense mechanism, my own magical gift to myself while I’m living in this wonky world, and a necessary counterpart to some of the continued panic I’m experiencing about all of these problems. Regardless, however it has happened, something has shifted. For the first time in three years, I’ve planted my window boxes. I designed and built my own backyard oasis, taking something from Pinterest to my patio. I regularly complete family fun-runs on my work breaks, not really caring if I come back to the home office a little sweaty--my productivity doesn’t stop with perspiration. I’ve devoted some of my lunch hours to being a virtual volunteer for a dog rescue, finally taking service from my to-do to my to-done. For me, being at home has been a form of escape in and of itself--one that has been incredibly empowering. This is not to say things have been perfect--we are in a pandemic after all, and one that has exacerbated already-existing problems in the U.S. at the same time that it has established new ones. But somehow, during these seeming worst of times, I’ve become my best self.
Meg Palladino, Yale University, USA
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
A professor describes what it's like to teach in an in-person college classroom during the pandemic
Is technology the best way to stop online cheating? No, experts say: better teaching is.
Colleges plan for full-capacity residence halls
Alexander proposes student loan relief and FAFSA simplification
The ethical issues colleges and universities must confront when considering reopening their campuses
COVID surge in distance learning demands renewed focus on quality assurance (opinion)
Open courses teach the basics of contact tracing
Snapchat, Instagram and other unexpected guests in the college classroom (opinion)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »