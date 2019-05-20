Title
What I'm Reading This Week: May 20, 2019
Summer reading begins early in academia
All of a sudden, it’s summer on my campus and to officially mark the launch of “summer,” it hit 84 degrees in Boston yesterday!
One thing that most of us in higher ed do during the summer is READ - a lot! Some of us even dream about summer reading lists, and start working on them in the dead of winter.
In honor of the age-old practice of summer reading, I would like to share some of what I’m reading and I would love it if you would also share what you are reading (in the comments section below or through Twitter (@mary_churchill). My eclectic mix will include books, articles, and perhaps some tweets of note and the topics will range from the hyper-local here in Boston to feminism, to equity, diversity, and inclusion to higher ed leadership - just to name a few.
Without further ado, this week I’m reading the following:
- Outsiders: Five Women Writers Who Changed the World by Lyndall Gordon— a bit of inspirational reading about the lives of Mary Shelley, Emily Bronte, George Elliot, Olive Schreiner, and Virginia Woolf.
- Milkman by Anna Burns — winner of the 2018 Man Booker Prize for Fiction. This line from Laura Miller at The New Yorker captures the general mood of the novel: “...political terror and sexual surveillance compound the claustrophobia of adolescence.” I guess this is my version of a summer beach read.
- Understanding the Racial Discipline Gap in Schools from Maithreyi Gopalan and Ashlyn Aiko Nelsonne — a journal article I stumbled upon through AERA Open that focuses on pre-K-12th grade, and looks at gaps between Black and White and Hispanic and White. Quote of note: “We demonstrate that Black-White disciplinary gaps emerge as early as in prekindergarten, widen with grade progression, and persist even after controlling for an extensive set of student- and school-level characteristics”-
- SAT Adversity Score from Scott Jaschik at Inside Higher Ed brought me up to speed on the SAT Adversity Score topic - and way too many quotes of note to choose just one. Read it if you are interested in issues of equity, diversity, and inclusion on our campuses.
- Urban Higher Ed and Civic Engagement by John Marx at ACE’s Higher Ed Today blog. Quote of note: “Don’t assume that, just because you are at a university, you have the answers for what is needed in the community.”
- Life Outside the Lab by Carolyn Treitsch at GradHacker. Quote of note: “It’s easy to get caught up in work and forget that you are, in fact, a human being with a life outside of your lab.”
- Fun Tweet of a visual chart that categories habits of reading- I’m usually a neutral good but occasionally a neutral evil.
What are you reading?
