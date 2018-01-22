What's Your Word for 2018?

New year’s resolutions are challenging to determine and even harder to keep. Sometimes it makes more sense to choose a word that acts as your theme for the year.

The writers at University of Venus welcome the new year with our words for 2018:

Mary Churchill, Wheelock College, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Engaged, curious, delighted, fascinated, absorbed, engrossed, and mesmerized. I have a desire to be fully absorbed in all that I do this year. That means doing less (in quantity) and more (in quality). You could say it comes out of mindfulness but it is more of a corollary: I want to take the time to be more intentional and engage at a deeper level - for me, that takes the form of fascination.

Janni Aragon, University of Victoria, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada

Curiosity, open, happiness, and balance.

Anna S. CohenMiller, Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Education, Astana, Kazakhstan

In 2017, I focused on the concept of play, a chance to consider the ways in which the academic profession could be fun and energizing even with the persistent workload. Now, coming to the end of my third full year as an Assistant Professor, I find myself deeply immersed in the intensity of academic life while attempting to stay positive amidst worldwide political changes, not to mention persistently working to embrace the challenging and beautiful process of co-parenting two incredible young children. So this year, I want to continue the path I have built and focus on MOMENTUM. In this case, the momentum means to go with the flow of life, to be flexible when necessary (a common occurrence in our emerging university and in mothering), and to allow myself to enjoy the ride. May you all have find your momentum and let it carry you throughout the year.

Meg Palladino, Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA

I’d like to be more mindful in 2018. Life and work are busy, and it is easy to go on autopilot. I’d like to focus more on the here and now, and enjoy things as they are happening. Practicing mindfulness relieves stress, improves sleep, and is an element of happiness. If I can achieve those things, I will consider 2018 a success!

Bonnie Stewart, University of Prince Edward Island, Charlottetown PE, Canada

Flexibility. Direction. Experience. Change.

Ernesto Priego, City, University of London, United Kingdom

(Great words so far! Hard not to repeat...) Openness. Joy. Peace. Lightness. Organisation. Mindfulness. Self-care. Change. Optimism. Creativity. Focus. Solidarity. Growth.

Yves Salomon-Fernandez, Cumberland County College, Vineland, New Jersey, USA

My word is gratitude. With so many challenges that our colleges are overcoming, I am grateful for my colleagues who are tackling them with courage and commitment to our very noble and comprehensive mission as a community college. I am equally grateful for family and friends-- old and new. Lastly, I am in awe of Mary for keeping this space going and curating the vast amount of writings that she does so consistently. This space provides moments of reflection that many of us wouldn’t otherwise have. So, thank you, Mary Churchill.

What about you? Do you have a theme for 2018?