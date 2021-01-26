Print

Write With Us!

Cross that off your New Year's Resolution list. 

University of Venus
January 26, 2021
 
 

Join us as a guest blogger at "University of Venus" at Inside Higher Ed and join a community of people who care deeply about equity, diversity and inclusion and the future of higher ed. "The University of Venus" is an Education Writer’s Association award-winning, peer-reviewed blog bringing together Gen X women in higher education from around the globe. We launched in January 2010 and have hosted over 65 writers from more than 25 countries. Our writers have gone on to write op-ed pieces for Inside Higher Ed, The Chronicle of Higher EducationThe Washington PostUniversity Affairs (Canada), USA TodayThe Huffington Post and The Guardian (U.K.).

Posts should focus on current issues in higher education and should be no longer than 750 words. Most of our posts are written in a first-person narrative style to encourage a broader reach to a more general audience, but we also welcome research-based posts. (Note -- Although our focus is on Gen X women, we publish posts from writers of all ages and genders.)

SUBMISSIONS

Send an email to [email protected] with the following:

  • Attach your post to the email in Microsoft Word format.
  • The subject line of your email should include your first and last name: example -- Mary Churchill submission.
  • Provide a brief biography of yourself (approx. two to three sentences) -- include links to your own blog if you have one and contact info if you are open to readers contacting you.

We invite you to go through our website and to submit posts for upcoming months. Inquiries can be directed to Mary Churchill at [email protected]. We are also seeking suggestions for guests on season three of our podcast -- "View From Venus." Send us your suggestions for podcast guests.

Follow us online at: https://www.insidehighered.com/blogs/university-venus

Join our community of over 1,400 members on Facebook at: University of Venus

Join our 2,000-plus followers on Twitter at: @UVenus

University of Venus

