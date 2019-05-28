Title
Mexico: Higher Education Under Populism
Despite opposition success in limiting the government’s proposed changes, the outlook for higher education remains bleak.
Andrés Manuel López Obradorwas elected President of Mexico for the 2018-2024 term and has outlined two objectives for education—reversing his predecessor’s, Enrique Peña Nieto, education reform and generating new policiesthat will create greater opportunities for marginalized sectors of the population. His populist government has outlined new challenges for the immediate future of higher education that include unprecedented growth, focusing higher education on Mexico’s primary economic and social problems and providing higher education opportunities for individuals living below the poverty line. This essay examines the challenges and problems the incoming government will face in implementing higher education policy to achieve these goals.
Promises of the new government
During his campaign, López Obrador proposed removing admissions exams from the higher education selection processes to offer open access for all—an afront to university autonomy—and scholarships to provide additional support to those in greatest need. He further proposed offering access to both public and private universities while awarding autonomy to private institutions that meet “quality standards” which implies freedom from any governmental supervision. In Mexico, very few private institutions hold this level of autonomy that is only granted by the president. Both proposals drew severe criticism because they implied the creation of a university voucher that could be used to attend private institutionsand, at the same time, eliminate state supervision over the private sector. The suggestion of public subsidies to private institutions seemed a contradiction to the ideology of a left-wing government. Although the government has not pursued implementation of these proposals, they have not been ruled out.
López Obrador also announced that his government will open 100 new universities (Universidades para el Bienestar Benito Juárez García) that will offer curricula oriented to local development needs while providing education opportunities to the most disadvantaged youth in the poorest regions of Mexico. In 2019 the project has been allocated a budget of one billion pesos (52.6 million US dollars).
Early setbacks and criticism
On August 15, 2018 López Obrador had promised the Asociación Nacional de Universidades e Instituciones de Educación Superior (National Association of Universities and Higher Education Institutions) where all autonomous universities are represented, that if elected, he would maintain public investment in higher education institutions.
In Mexico more than 90% of the public higher education budget comes from government subsidies. The draft of the federal budget for 2019 presented last November included a 32% cut to public higher education institutions, reflecting a new austerity and provoking loud protests from public university presidents.
Ultimately, the government provided the same budget allocated in 2018 to public autonomous institutions, adjusting the amount to the rate of inflation. All non-autonomous public higher education institutions controlled by the central educational authority suffered cuts with the result that the total public expenditure for higher education in 2019 of 1.7 billion pesos (90.3 million US dollars), adjusted for inflation, represents a 6.2% decrease in funding to public higher education.
Regulatory reform and new grounds for dispute
On December 12, 2018 López Obrador sent Congress an initiative proposing the elimination of the mandatory evaluation of primary education teachers and two higher education reforms: one to make higher education mandatory, something no developed country has done, and a second to make higher education at all public institutions free. The original text eliminated university autonomy guaranteed by the Mexican Constitution. The López Obrador’s government argued that it was only a typographical error and not intentional. Nevertheless, most public university presidents, academics and students were concerned that this error might not be fixed before the reform was approved. Thanks to legislative intervention, this mistake was resolved in the Constitution and approved on May. 9
As the result of pressure from opposition political parties—PAN (Partido AcciónNacional), PRI (Partido de la Revolución Democrática), MC (Movimiento Ciudadana) and PRD (Partido de la Revolución Democrática)—the proposal presented by the president was modified and even had support from the president’s own political party, MORENA (Movimiento de Regeneración Nacional). Not only did legislators reinstate university autonomy, they insisted on a state obligation to increase enrollment capacity at public institutions for all students who meet entrance requirements. Supposedly, Congress has also committed sufficient funding to guarantee free and compulsory education at public higher education institutions but has mandated that higher education institutions may set their own entrance requirements. In other words, this is not compulsory, rather a more limited interpretation that implies that the state has to offer alternatives to students who are not admitted to the university of their choice.
Ambitious policy, limited resources
Mexico's higher education system enrolls 4.3 million students (66.5% in public institutions and 33.5% in private institutions) who represent 39% of the 18-22 age group.The López Obrador government has proposed higher education for all high school graduates by 2024. This would require 1,912,982 additional places or an average of 300,000 new spaces per year.If this target is reached, the system would incorporate over 55% of the age group. The current growth rate is 150,000 newly enrolled higher education students per year; doubling this would be an insurmountable task, even more impossible in the absence of sufficient or stable funding to the sector. So far, the government has not outlined a clear strategy to achieve this goal.Even if the new Benito Juárez universities operate at capacity, they would add barely 2% to national higher education enrollment.
Finally, despite opposition success in limiting the government’s proposed changes, the outlook for higher education remains bleak. Focusing resources on student scholarships while limiting funding to public institutions, postgraduate programs, research, technology development, innovation and international programs will constrain the future potential of these activities. Higher education in Mexico in a period of populism will be unable to sustain an acceptable level of quality and competitiveness.
Roberto Rodríguez Gómez is a researcher at the Institute of Sociological Research at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).
Alma Maldonado-Maldonado is a researcher at the Educational Research Department at the Center for Research and Advanced Studies of the National Polytechnic Institute (CINVESTAV).
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Professor loses sex discrimination case over her pay but vows to fight on
High school student newspaper takes a stand against elitism and boasting about college acceptance
Harvard Is Bad at Management | Just Visiting
College Board will add adversity score for everyone taking the SAT
Institutions should learn from some good examples how to support adjunct faculty (opinion)
Illinois Will End Residential M.B.A.
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Tax hike on employers will help make college free for many students in Washington State
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
SEND ME THE NEWS
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe?{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* emailAddress *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Activate Account
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Set Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* resendLink *} {* middleName *} {* gender *} {* birthdate *} {* phone *} {* mobile *} {* addressStreetAddress1 *} {* addressStreetAddress2 *} {* addressCity *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* addressState *} {* addressCountry *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!