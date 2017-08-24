Title

Affordability in Higher Education

By

Doug Lederman
August 24, 2017
 

"Affordability in Higher Education" is a new print-on-demand compilation of articles from the editors of Inside Higher Ed. 

The booklet, the latest in a series on key topics in higher education, can be downloaded here, free.

And on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m. Eastern, the editors of Inside Higher Ed will present a free webcast on the issues and themes discussed in the booklet. Sign up here for the webcast.

"Affordability in Higher Education" was made possible in part by the advertising support of Cengage.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

The New, New Education
E.M.B.A.s Under Pressure
Military Victory for Alternative Providers

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Shakespeare or Shakespear?

Servers Crash on First Day of Class at Cincinnati

$120M Gift Will Create Art School at U of Arkansas

Compilation on Affordability in Higher Education

A&M Beefs Up Conflict-of-Interest Rules

Email Threats Close Brandeis University

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top