Print

Title

Envisioning Higher Education's Future

By

Doug Lederman
January 5, 2021
 

"Envisioning Higher Education's Future" is Inside Higher Ed's new print-on-demand compilation, examining various ways that colleges and universities are adapting to a fast-changing environment.

You may download a copy, free, here.

Inside Higher Ed's editors will lead a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Wednesday, January 13, 2020, at 2 P.M. ET. We invite you to register here for the event.

This booklet was made possible in part by the advertising support of AWS.

 

Read more by

Doug Lederman

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Popular Right Now

MacKenzie Scott surprises HBCUs, tribal colleges and community colleges with multimillion-dollar gif

Tenured professors win court battle against community college that terminated them

Biden selects Miguel Cardona as education secretary

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Yale arts and sciences faculty want to see bold hiring moves during the pandemic

Colleges should reimagine the spring semester rather than cling to old academic constructs (opinion)

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Michigan State to enforce two-year campus living policy, citing improved grad rates

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Carpe Diem on Faculty Hiring?
B.A. Program for Students, Incarcerated and Not

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Survey: Pandemic Negatively Affected Grades This Fall

DeVos Criticizes Free College, Changing Title IX Rules

NCAA Rolls Out Plan for March Madness Bubble

NBA Player Pays Tuition for 9 Seniors at Lincoln U

Academic Minute: The Rhetoric of Pandemics

2021 Banished Words List

Back to Top