"Envisioning Higher Education's Future" is Inside Higher Ed's new print-on-demand compilation, examining various ways that colleges and universities are adapting to a fast-changing environment.
You may download a copy, free, here.
Inside Higher Ed's editors will lead a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Wednesday, January 13, 2020, at 2 P.M. ET. We invite you to register here for the event.
This booklet was made possible in part by the advertising support of AWS.
Read more by
Popular Right Now
MacKenzie Scott surprises HBCUs, tribal colleges and community colleges with multimillion-dollar gif
Tenured professors win court battle against community college that terminated them
Biden selects Miguel Cardona as education secretary
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Yale arts and sciences faculty want to see bold hiring moves during the pandemic
Colleges should reimagine the spring semester rather than cling to old academic constructs (opinion)
How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
Michigan State to enforce two-year campus living policy, citing improved grad rates
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »