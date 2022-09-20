Title
The Evolving Faculty Affairs Landscape
September 20, 2022
"The Evolving Faculty Affairs Landscape" is a new print-on-demand compilation of articles and essays from Inside Higher Ed. This free booklet exploring the shifting terrain for faculty members and the colleges and universities that strive to keep them engaged and productive can be downloaded here.
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed's editors will present a webcast exploring the themes of this collection. Please register for the event or find out more about it here.
This compilation was made possible in part by the support of Interfolio.
Trending Stories
- Ford Foundation to end diverse fellowship program
- What admissions directors think of affirmative action, SATs, legacies and more
- A professor tries to convince herself not to quit academe (opinion)
- How campus climate and student services interactions connect (opinion)
- Noncredit Programs: It’s Complicated | Confessions of a Community College Dean
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Braiding creative threads through higher education using the arts
- Linguistic racism can take a high toll on international students
- Blocks for building a stronger student community
- How professional practitioners help connect crime theory with real-world investigations
- How we can use AI to power career-driven lifelong learning
Most Shared Stories
- Seven professor actions that contribute to student well-being (infographic)
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- A program brings Christian and liberal colleges together
- Students largely don't mind remote work for campus employees
- 6 Supports Professors Need to Teach First-Gen Students (infographic)
Campus Speech Debate