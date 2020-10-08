"Finance for Institutions, and Managing the Response to the Pandemic" is Inside Higher Ed's new print-on-demand compilation of articles. You may download a copy here, free.
And we invite you to sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.
This compendium was made possible by the advertising support of Transact.
Read more by
Popular Right Now
Colleges cancel diversity programs in response to Trump order
Many colleges publish COVID dashboards, but there's no uniform standard for public reporting
College promise programs face cuts, uncertainty and changes
Princeton settles with federal government in gender-based faculty pay gap case
2020 Survey of Admissions Leaders
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education
Colleges running out of budget areas to trim besides personnel
TICAS report looks back on 15 years of student debt analysis
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »