Hot Issues in Graduate and Professional Education

Doug Lederman
November 1, 2019
 

"Hot Issues in Graduate and Professional Education" is Inside Higher Ed's new print-on-demand compilation.

A copy of the booklet may be downloaded here, free.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed's editors will conduct a free webcast on the themes of the booklet. Sign up here to register.

This compilation was made possible in part by the advertising support of ETS.

Doug Lederman

