How Colleges Are Tackling Affordability

By

Doug Lederman
April 19, 2018
 
“How Colleges Are Tackling Affordability” is Inside Higher Ed's new on-demand compilation of articles. You may download a copy free, here.
 
And we invite you to sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet, featuring Inside Higher Ed's editors, on Tuesday, May 15, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
 
This booklet was made possible in part by the advertising support of Top Hat.

Doug Lederman

