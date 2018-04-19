Title
How Colleges Are Tackling Affordability
April 19, 2018
“How Colleges Are Tackling Affordability” is Inside Higher Ed's new on-demand compilation of articles. You may download a copy free, here.
And we invite you to sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet, featuring Inside Higher Ed's editors, on Tuesday, May 15, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
This booklet was made possible in part by the advertising support of Top Hat.
