Managing in Challenging Times

By

Doug Lederman
December 10, 2018
 

"Managing in Challenging Times: Finance and Personnel Issues Facing Higher Ed" is a new compilation of topical and timely articles from Inside Higher Ed.

A free copy is available for download here.

And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

The booklet was made possible in part by the financial support of Oracle.

Doug Lederman

