“New Challenges in Graduate and Professional Education” is the latest in a series of free compilations of key articles from the editors of Inside Higher Ed.

You may download the print-on-demand booklet here.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. Eastern, our editors will present a free webcast on the booklet's ideas and themes and take your questions. Sign up or find out more here.

This collection of articles was made possible in part by support from ETS.