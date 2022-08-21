Title
Preparing Professors for a More Digital World
August 21, 2022
"Preparing Professors for a More Digital World" is Inside Higher Ed's new print-on-demand collection of articles. A copy of this booklet can be downloaded free here.
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, Inside Higher Ed's editors will present a free webcast on the themes of this compilation. Please register or find out more about this webcast here.
This collection of articles and essays was made possible in part by the advertising support of D2L.
