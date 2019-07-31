Print This

Removing Barriers to Student Success

Doug Lederman
July 31, 2019
 

"Removing Barriers to Student Success" is Inside Higher Ed's new print-on-demand compilation.

A copy of the booklet may be downloaded here, free.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed's editors will conduct a free webcast on the themes of the booklet. Sign up here to register.

This compilation was made possible in part by the advertising support of D2L.

Doug Lederman

