Security and Safety on Campus

Doug Lederman
August 2, 2019
 

"Security and Safety on Campus" is Inside Higher Ed's new print-on-demand compilation.

A copy of the booklet may be downloaded here, free.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed's editors will conduct a free webcast on the themes of the booklet. Sign up here to register.

This compilation was made possible in part by the advertising support of HID Global.

Doug Lederman

