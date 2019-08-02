Title
Security and Safety on Campus
"Security and Safety on Campus" is Inside Higher Ed's new print-on-demand compilation.
A copy of the booklet may be downloaded here, free.
On Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed's editors will conduct a free webcast on the themes of the booklet. Sign up here to register.
This compilation was made possible in part by the advertising support of HID Global.
