Student Success

Doug Lederman
November 13, 2019
 

"Student Success" is Inside Higher Ed's new print-on-demand compilation. A copy of the booklet may be downloaded here, free.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. Eastern, Inside Higher Ed's editors will conduct a free webcast on the themes of the booklet. Sign up here to register.

This compilation was made possible in part by the financial support of Oracle.

Doug Lederman

